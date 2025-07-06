World Chocolate Day 2025: Here are Different Types of Chocolates to Gift Your Family and Friends

World Chocolate Day 2025: Every year on July 7, something sweet stirs in the air. Can you guess what? It is World Chocolate Day, a global celebration of everything cocoa-covered, fudge-filled, and truffle-topped. Everybody absolutely loves chocolates, so why not celebrate the day with some cocoa and let the diet plan look the other way for once.

Whether you’re team dark, milk, or white chocolate, July 7 is dedicated to honoring chocolate in all its forms, from silky hot chocolate and gooey brownies to candy bars and decadent cakes.

5 Types of Chocolates to Gift Your Family and Friends

Image: iStock

Chocolate comes in many flavors, and everyone’s got their favorite. Milk chocolate remains the all-time classic, smooth, sweet, and childhood-approved.

Image: iStock

Dark chocolate is the grown-up version, packed with antioxidants and a bold kick of cocoa.

Image: iStock

For those who like it creamy, white chocolate offers a vanilla-rich experience.

Image: iStock

There’s also ruby chocolate, with its pink hue and fruity notes, and vegan chocolates made from oat or almond milk, now stealing the spotlight in 2025.

Make Chocolates at Home

Image: iStock

This World Chocolate Day, why not skip the store-bought box and get a little messy in the kitchen? Making chocolates at home is surprisingly easy. All you need is melted chocolate, some silicone molds, and your favorite fillings, think crushed nuts, raisins, caramel, or even chilli flakes for the brave.

Families across India are turning this celebration into a full-blown bonding session. From toddlers stirring chocolate sauce to grandparents sneaking spoonful, it’s the ultimate multigenerational sugar rush.

How to Wrap Chocolates

Image: iStock

The fun shouldn't stop at just making chocolates. Once your handmade chocolates have cooled and hardened, it’s time to get crafty! Wrap your creations in colorful foil, butter paper with twine, or custom-labeled boxes. Bonus points for handwritten notes like “Sorry, not sharing!” or “One bite = instant joy.”

So whether you're gifting, sharing, or hoarding your stash (we won’t judge), World Chocolate Day is the day to embrace the choco-chaos. After all, it only comes once a year, and the calories? Totally don’t count.