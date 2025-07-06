Republic World
  • World Chocolate Day 2025: Here are Different Types of Chocolates to Gift Your Family and Friends

Updated 6 July 2025 at 18:43 IST

World Chocolate Day 2025: Here are Different Types of Chocolates to Gift Your Family and Friends

World Chocolate Day is celebrated every year on July 7. The day is dedicated to honoring chocolate in all its forms, from silky hot chocolate and gooey brownies.

Reported by: Utsavi Pandey
World Chocolate Day 2025
World Chocolate Day 2025 | Image: iStock

World Chocolate Day 2025: Every year on July 7, something sweet stirs in the air. Can you guess what? It is World Chocolate Day, a global celebration of everything cocoa-covered, fudge-filled, and truffle-topped. Everybody absolutely loves chocolates, so why not celebrate the day with some cocoa and let the diet plan look the other way for once. 

Whether you’re team dark, milk, or white chocolate, July 7 is dedicated to honoring chocolate in all its forms, from silky hot chocolate and gooey brownies to candy bars and decadent cakes.

5 Types of Chocolates to Gift Your Family and Friends

chocolate truffles sprinkled with cocoa powder close-up chocolate truffles sprinkled with cocoa powder close-up on the table. horizontal chocolates stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Image: iStock

Chocolate comes in many flavors, and everyone’s got their favorite. Milk chocolate remains the all-time classic, smooth, sweet, and childhood-approved.

Chocolate. Dark bitter chocolate chunks. Chocolate background Chocolate. Dark bitter chocolate chunks. Chocolate background darl chocolate stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Image: iStock

Dark chocolate is the grown-up version, packed with antioxidants and a bold kick of cocoa.

Pips of baking white chocolate pieces Bars,curls and fragments of white chocolate. white chocolate stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Image: iStock

For those who like it creamy, white chocolate offers a vanilla-rich experience.

Dark, milk, white and ruby chocolate Dark, milk, white and ruby chocolate ruby chocolate stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Image: iStock

There’s also ruby chocolate, with its pink hue and fruity notes, and vegan chocolates made from oat or almond milk, now stealing the spotlight in 2025.

Make Chocolates at Home

Mom and daughter family making Brazilian brigadeiro for dessert Brazilian mom and daughter making brigadeiro in the kitchen. Mother and daughter enjoy preparing chocolate fudge balls for dessert, creating a happy moment of teaching and learning traditional recipes. make chocolates at home stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Image: iStock

This World Chocolate Day, why not skip the store-bought box and get a little messy in the kitchen? Making chocolates at home is surprisingly easy. All you need is melted chocolate, some silicone molds, and your favorite fillings, think crushed nuts, raisins, caramel, or even chilli flakes for the brave.

Families across India are turning this celebration into a full-blown bonding session. From toddlers stirring chocolate sauce to grandparents sneaking spoonful, it’s the ultimate multigenerational sugar rush.

How to Wrap Chocolates 

Valentines Day Chocolate Truffles Gift and Lighting Decorations on Retro Light Blue Wood Background Valentines Day Chocolate Truffles Gift and Lighting Decorations on Retro Light Blue Wood Background wrapping chocolates stock pictures, royalty-free photos & images
Image: iStock

The fun shouldn't stop at just making chocolates. Once your handmade chocolates have cooled and hardened, it’s time to get crafty! Wrap your creations in colorful foil, butter paper with twine, or custom-labeled boxes. Bonus points for handwritten notes like “Sorry, not sharing!” or “One bite = instant joy.”

So whether you're gifting, sharing, or hoarding your stash (we won’t judge), World Chocolate Day is the day to embrace the choco-chaos. After all, it only comes once a year, and the calories? Totally don’t count.

So, if you're thinking twice about that second slice of chocolate cake, don’t. Celebrate the choco-cheat day, one bite at a time. 

Published 6 July 2025 at 18:43 IST