Planning a trip to Indonesia and wondering how to stay connected on the go? Choosing the right Indonesia eSIM can make a huge difference for travelers, whether you’re navigating Jakarta, exploring Bali, or hopping between islands.

Among the many options available, iRoamly Indonesia travel eSIM stands out for its true unlimited data and reliable coverage, making it an excellent choice for both short visits and longer stays.

This guide highlights the 10 best Indonesia travel eSIM sellers to help you stay connected throughout your trip.

1. iRoamly (Indonesia’s Best eSIM Provider)

iRoamly travel eSIM has quickly become one of the most trusted names in the travel eSIM market, especially among long-term travelers and digital nomads.

It’s known for offering true unlimited data plans with unrestricted speeds—something rare among competitors. The company focuses on keeping things simple and transparent, without confusing limits or hidden throttling policies.

In Indonesia, iRoamly travel eSIM partners with major local networks like Telkomsel and XL Axiata, which ensures strong coverage in both urban and remote areas.

Whether you’re streaming from Seminyak, working remotely from Ubud, or navigating Jakarta’s traffic with Google Maps, iRoamly’s data stability stands out.

Our Review

During our testing in Bali and Java, iRoamly travel eSIM consistently delivered high-speed connectivity even in areas where other eSIMs struggled to maintain a signal. Streaming and uploading videos were smooth, and connection drops were practically nonexistent. It also proved ideal for travelers who need consistent high-speed data without worrying about topping up mid-trip.

Another highlight is that iRoamly travel eSIM provides a straightforward user experience through its web-based setup. While some competitors require app installations, iRoamly makes activation direct and stress-free. The support team also impressed us—quick, professional, and helpful when clarifying data policy details.

Overall, this is the eSIM we’d recommend most for travelers who need reliability, full-speed connectivity, and fair pricing with no small print surprises.

2. Holafly

Holafly is a popular travel eSIM provider, known for its simplicity and broad destination coverage. It offers short-term plans ideal for one- or two-week trips to Indonesia.

In Indonesia, Holafly works with major local networks and offers unlimited data, making it convenient for messaging, social media, and navigation.

Our Review

Holafly’s unlimited data plan worked smoothly in Jakarta and Bali, with consistent browsing, social media, and app performance, though high-res streaming sometimes slowed briefly.

Installation is simple via the QR code, and support is 24/7. Its convenience and reliability make it great for easy, continuous connectivity, but longer stays or flexible plans may call for other eSIMs.

3. Airalo

Airalo is a long-established name in the eSIM market, known for affordable regional and country-specific data plans. It appeals to travelers who want to stay connected without paying premium prices.

In Indonesia, Airalo’s “Asialink” and “Indotel” eSIM plans provide cost-effective options, especially for those who don’t require unlimited data. Travelers can choose from different data packages that can be topped up easily via the app.

Our Review

During our Bali and Yogyakarta trials, Airalo offered stable speeds for browsing, maps, and messaging. It’s not ideal for heavy streaming, but perfect for casual travelers seeking reliable, low-cost connectivity.

The app makes monitoring usage and topping up data easy. Support is responsive via chat, though slower than premium providers. For travelers valuing practicality over extras, Airalo is a solid choice.

4. Saily

Saily is a relatively new eSIM from the makers of NordVPN, blending mobile connectivity with digital security. It stands out for travelers who care about both privacy and smooth usability.

In Indonesia, Saily connects through strong partner networks while integrating NordVPN’s protection features. It’s particularly useful for travelers who frequently use public Wi-Fi or need to protect sensitive information while abroad.

Our Review

Saily’s app is clean, fast, and intuitive, making plan activation, data monitoring, and protection features easy to use. Performance in Jakarta and Bali was consistently reliable. Its malware blocking and virtual location features set it apart.

While not the cheapest, it offers excellent quality and digital peace of mind for travelers seeking both data and security in one platform.

5. Jetpac

Jetpac is a growing eSIM brand focused on the Asia-Pacific market. It provides region-wide data plans, which are especially convenient for travelers visiting multiple countries in one trip.

In Indonesia, Jetpac connects to reliable local carriers and offers plans that can also cover destinations like Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand. This flexibility makes it an appealing choice for travelers exploring Southeast Asia.

Our Review

Jetpac’s regional coverage performed well in Indonesia, with stable speeds suitable for daily travel needs.

We appreciated how easily you can switch between country networks without needing to install separate eSIMs. Pricing is competitive, and data management through the app is straightforward.

6. Gigsky

Gigsky, a veteran in the eSIM market, offers flexible global data plans for travelers visiting multiple countries.

In Indonesia, it connects to top networks, ensuring strong coverage in cities like Jakarta, Surabaya, and Bali, and works well for trips across Southeast Asia.

Our Review

In our tests, Gigsky provided reliable connectivity for browsing, navigation, and messaging. Speeds handled light streaming well, though we saw slight slowdowns at peak times.

The app makes managing plans and tracking data easy, though it’s less refined than some rivals. Gigsky’s global reach suits multi-country travel, but for trips only in Indonesia, local eSIMs offer better value. Overall, it’s a practical choice for international use.

7. Alosim

Alosim is a newer eSIM provider offering affordable, flexible data packages. It aims to give travelers practical options for tailored data without extra costs.

In Indonesia, Alosim partners with local networks for coverage in Bali, Yogyakarta, and Jakarta, making its plans ideal for short-term travelers.

Our Review

Testing Alosim in Bali, its speeds were reliable for browsing, maps, and messaging, though high-res streaming sometimes slowed. Web activation is simple, but the app could be smoother.

Pricing is competitive, especially for small plans, with easy top-ups, making it ideal for travelers who prioritize flexibility.

8. Nomad

Nomad caters to long-term travelers and digital nomads who need stable connectivity across multiple trips. It emphasizes cost efficiency for extended stays abroad, offering various prepaid data packages.

In Indonesia, Nomad connects with major local carriers, delivering consistent coverage across Jakarta, Bali, and other major cities. Its plans are particularly suitable for travelers staying a month or longer.

Our Review

Nomad delivered stable speeds for video calls, social media, and standard-quality streaming.

While it can’t match iRoamly’s unlimited high-speed data, its flexible plans and competitive pricing make it a strong option for long-term visitors. The app is user-friendly and clearly tracks data usage.

Overall, it’s ideal for travelers seeking reliable connectivity without overspending on big unlimited plans.

9. Yesim

Yesim focuses on travelers looking for short-term connectivity. It provides simple, affordable data plans that can be purchased and activated quickly, making it ideal for tourists on brief visits.

In Indonesia, Yesim works with local networks to cover cities and popular tourist areas. Its simplicity makes it a convenient option for travelers who want reliable data without complexity.

Our Review

During our testing, Yesim offered stable connectivity for messaging, navigation, and light browsing. While it isn’t the best for high-volume streaming, its reliability for short-term use is solid. The activation process is straightforward, and support is available for troubleshooting.

Its affordability and ease of use make Yesim a good choice for travelers staying a few days to a week.

10. Maya

Maya is a travel eSIM for digital nomads and remote workers, offering stable, high-speed data for work, video calls, and uploads abroad.

In Indonesia, it partners with top local carriers for coverage in cities like Jakarta, Bali, and Surabaya, ideal for travelers working while exploring.

Our Review

Maya delivered fast, reliable data for work and leisure, keeping calls, uploads, and streaming smooth in busy cities.

The app is simple and user-friendly for managing plans and top-ups. While not the cheapest, its speed and reliability suit digital nomads. Support is quick and knowledgeable.

FAQ

1. Do Indonesian eSIMs work in remote islands?

Coverage is generally best in major cities and tourist hotspots. Some providers partner with multiple local networks to extend coverage to remote islands, but performance may vary.

2. How much data do I typically need in Indonesia?

Data needs vary. Casual travelers using messaging apps and maps might need 3–5 GB per week, while heavy users streaming videos or working remotely may require unlimited or larger data packages like iRoamly travel eSIM offers.

Conclusion

When it comes to staying connected in Indonesia, having the right eSIM is essential.

From budget-friendly options to premium unlimited plans, the top 10 Indonesia travel eSIM sellers we’ve reviewed cover a variety of travel needs.

Among them, iRoamly travel eSIM remains our top recommendation for its exceptional speed, unlimited data, and reliable coverage across the country.