10 Business Leaders & Entrepreneurs Who Made Headlines In 2025

Rajat Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at Ultra Media & Entertainment Group

Rajat Agrawal, Chief Operating Officer at Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, is a visionary leader driving the company’s digital and strategic transformation. He has expanded Ultra’s diverse portfolio across film acquisition, international syndication, OTT platforms, and consumer products. Founded by Mr Sushilkumar Agrawal, Ultra has evolved into a 40‑year‑old industry pioneer with a strong legacy in film acquisition and storytelling. Under Rajat’s leadership, Ultra launched platforms like Ultra Play (Hindi OTT), Ultra Jhakaas (Marathi OTT), Ultra Gaane (music), and Ultra Rewind. By leveraging technology, analytics, and consumer insights, he positions Ultra as a trusted, future‑ready entertainment group bridging heritage with modern ecosystems.

Manish Dabkara, MD and Chairman of EKI Energy Services Ltd

A visionary leader in global climate action, Manish Dabkara has dedicated his journey to making sustainability both impactful and inclusive. With a strong belief in the power of carbon markets to drive transformation, he has built pathways that empower businesses and communities alike. His leadership reflects a rare blend of purpose and performance, turning climate commitments into measurable results. Recognised internationally for his contribution to the net-zero movement, Manish continues to inspire collective action for a greener tomorrow, proving that ambition, when driven by integrity and innovation, can reshape the world’s approach to sustainability.

Naveen Tiwari, Co-founder of Scrabble

As 2025 witnessed the interplay of AI-led automation and the job market, Naveen Tiwari was the business leader who rose to the occasion. As the Co-Founder of Scrabble, a fast-growing recruitment partner, Naveen adopted a people-first approach and completely reimagined business hiring in India. A living testament to how leading with empathy is the edge over AI, Naveen has, to date, closed the talent-opportunity gap for 1100+ brands across tech, BFSI, and consumer sectors, leading Scrabble and its sister-concern Jigsaw, to a combined revenue of INR 15 CR. In FY25 alone, Scrabble closed 8.16 CR in placement revenue, while also foraying into ecosystem-building initiatives like FYLM, a mentorship platform for aspiring talent to seek mentorship from business leaders and industry veterans.

Arjit Sachdeva, Co-founder, VDO.AI

Arjit Sachdeva is a transformative force in the AdTech landscape whose visionary leadership has not only propelled VDO.AI to global prominence but has also redefined industry standards for video advertising across web, mobile, and CTV. Since co-founding VDO.AI in 2018, he has spearheaded the development of AI-driven advertising innovations that empower brands such as Carrier, Asus, Hyundai, Haldirams, Flipkart, Royal Enfield, BMW, and MG Motors, as well as leading publishers, to deliver personalised and interactive video ad experiences. Blending deep technical expertise with sharp business acumen as an IIM graduate, Arjit is among the first industry frontrunners to build remote-enabled interactive CTV ad units, shifting TV from a passive to a performance-driven medium.

Kapil Bhatia, Founder & CEO, UNIREC

Mr Kapil Bhatia, Founder & CEO of UNIREC, leads a sustainable apparel brand committed to transforming discarded materials into everyday fashion through innovative upcycling. With over two decades of experience in the garment industry, he has introduced breathable jersey fabrics, feather-touch polos, tailored formal wear, sportswear, and versatile daily-wear essentials designed for modern consumers. His vision goes beyond sustainability; it focuses on creating durable, stylish clothing that reduces carbon impact without compromising comfort.

Kapil also launched Project Sundri, an initiative that allows customers to return their UNIREC garments for responsible upcycling, closing the loop on textile waste. His goal is to build a transparent, responsible fashion ecosystem that inspires consumers to adopt a conscious lifestyle while proving that sustainability and style can coexist effortlessly.

Dr Saarthak Bakshi, CEO of RISAA IVF

Dr Saarthak Bakshi is a healthcare entrepreneur and CEO of RISAA IVF, renowned for his contributions to healthcare and the startup ecosystem. Recognised in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia, Entrepreneur 35 Under 35, AsiaOne 40 Under 40, and Medgate 40 Under 40, he champions the “fail fast and rise early” philosophy, supporting young founders and their innovative ventures. He has invested in over 30 startups across healthcare, technology, and other sectors, while mentoring early-stage companies to scale effectively. At RISAA IVF, he has made fertility treatments more affordable, transparent, and accessible, breaking societal taboos and offering hope to families. He also shares insights on platforms like TEDx and Josh Talks, driving impactful change in healthcare and entrepreneurship.

Tarun Gulati, Managing Director, Himalayan Hotels

Tarun Gulati represents the new wave of culturally rooted Indian entrepreneurs redefining hospitality. In 2025, he steered Himalayan Hotels to its most successful phase, completing a decade-long transformation that has seen the brand grow 25× in revenue and launch 2 new award-winning properties, ONENESS & VILEEN, in 2025 as an addition to the group's existing properties, GANGA KINARE & HOLYWATER. Known for his operational depth and emphasis on meaningful guest experiences, Gulati blends strategic discipline with a strong storytelling-driven brand approach. His ability to revive a previously struggling asset and convert it into a thriving business makes him one of the standout growth leaders in India’s hotel industry today.

Arjun Bhattacharyya, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Digital Officer at Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Arjun Bhattacharyya is the Chief Technology Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., a leading pioneer in water treatment with over sixty years of legacy. He drives the organisation’s digital and technological transformation, leading initiatives in artificial intelligence, advanced application development and smart water management solutions.

With more than two decades of expertise in AI, digital transformation and water & wastewater technologies, he has consistently delivered innovations that enhance operational efficiency, improve customer experience and strengthen market leadership. A recognised thought leader, Mr Bhattacharyya is committed to shaping the future of water technology by integrating cutting-edge digital solutions with sustainable practices, ensuring Ion Exchange remains a future-ready global industry leader.

Naveen Valsakumar, Co-founder & CEO of Notion Press

Naveen Valsakumar, Co-founder & CEO of Notion Press, continues to redefine the publishing landscape as one of 2025’s most disruptive entrepreneurs. Having empowered over 100,000 authors, he has driven industry innovation through AI-powered tools and transparent royalty systems. This year, he made headlines with the "100-Day Bookstore Challenge," a bold initiative to build India's first reader-centric mobile bookstore from scratch. Naveen is not only spearheading a platform but also actively shaping the future of book discovery and sales through his plans to open-source this blueprint

Nidhi Saxena, Founder, Delulu | iShots Beverages Pvt. Ltd

Nidhi Saxena, a seasoned entrepreneur with over 22 years of global experience, has made headlines in 2025 with the launch of Delulu, her breakthrough functional F&B start-up. A 3X founder known for building high-impact consumer ventures, Nidhi is introducing Delulu as a category-disrupting entrant in India’s fast-growing functional food and health-beverage market. Designed for modern youth, professionals, gamers, and creators, Delulu champions “functional nutrition” with clean, science-backed products offering 0 sugar, 0 calories, and fortified functional ingredients.

Built on extensive research with college students, night-shift workers, co-working professionals, and digital creators, Delulu addresses real issues like fatigue, poor focus, and mental stress. While most drinks today are either tasty but unhealthy or healthy but bland, Delulu aims to deliver the perfect balance of taste, convenience, and function. With this bold innovation, Nidhi Saxena is redefining India’s functional F&B landscape in 2025.