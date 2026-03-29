10 Indian Visionaries to Watch Out in 2026

India’s growth story is being shaped by a new generation of thinkers, builders, and changemakers who are redefining what leadership looks like in a rapidly evolving world. Across industries, from technology and business to social impact and innovation, these individuals are not just building successful ventures, but creating ideas and movements that influence the future.

Here are 10 Indian visionaries to watch out for in 2026, leaders whose work, courage, and forward-thinking approach are set to make a meaningful impact in the years ahead.

1/ Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Sahil Luthra, Founder and Managing Director of Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions, is carving a niche in the small arms and ammunition domain with a forward-looking vision. VTDS aspires to contribute to India’s defence preparedness by exploring opportunities in indigenous development, strategic collaborations, and strengthening supply ecosystems. With a focus on precision, reliability, and future-ready capabilities, He is working towards building a platform that supports the nation’s self-reliance goals. His approach combines industry insight with long-term planning, positioning the company to grow alongside India’s defence modernisation journey. As the sector evolves, his leadership marks him as one of the visionaries to watch in 2026.

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2/ Dr. Manu Singh, Environmentalist, Social Justice and Peace Activist.

He has emerges as a distinctive eco-spiritual thinker whose work situates environmental sustainability within a broader ethical and civilizational framework. Integrating scientific reasoning with value-based ecological consciousness, he advances environmental discourse beyond episodic activism toward sustained intellectual engagement. His writings and public interventions have critically examined structural drivers of Delhi’s air pollution, groundwater depletion, and the degradation of the Yamuna, interpreting these challenges as governance as well as moral concerns. By framing ecological crises as issues of collective responsibility and consciousness, Singh contributes to an evolving model of intellectual environmental leadership grounded in long-term sustainability and intergenerational accountability.

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3/ Alok Bansal, Director at PB Fintech

Alok Bansal is the Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman of PB Fintech, the parent company of India’s leading insurtech and consumer credit marketplace, Policybazaar and Paisabazaar. He is spearheading PB Health, a closed-loop care ecosystem that brings together clinical care, insurance, operations, technology, and experience into a unified model. By combining global standards of protocol-driven clinical care with quality-governed operations and technology-led workflows, PB Health aims to deliver a reliable, empowered, and consistent healthcare experience.

Alok strongly believes that sustainable business success stems from building diverse teams and empowering them with the autonomy to experiment, innovate, and deliver impact. His key strengths include strategic thinking, process excellence, and disciplined execution.

4/ Dr Mohit Mathur, Chief Medical Officer, PB Health

Dr Mathur is serving as Chief Medical Officer, at PB Health, bringing strategic medical leadership and deep clinical expertise to the organisation, with a focus on building high-quality, protocol-driven care delivery. With over 25 years of experience and progressive clinical leadership across premier hospitals in India, Dr. Mohit Mathur is a distinguished Critical Care specialist. He holds an MD in Anaesthesiology, the Indian Diploma in Critical Care Medicine (IDCCM), and the European Diploma in Intensive Care (EDIC). Beyond his medical expertise, Dr. Mathur is a recognised educator contributing to a lot of academic publications and lectures. Dr. Mathur has contributed extensively to academic literature, authoring multiple book chapters across leading medical publications.

5/ Dr. Shiva Bhanot

She began her career as a dietician over a decade ago and gradually expanded her journey into motivational speaking and social entrepreneurship. Her work has largely focused on empowering young people—especially women—to believe in themselves and aspire to create meaningful change at the grassroots level.

Over the years, she has received numerous awards and recognitions for her contributions. Yet, for her, these accolades are only milestones in a much larger journey, with much work still left to be done. Today, her primary focus is sewa (service)—a guiding principle she believes she is meant to dedicate the rest of her productive life to.

6/ Prof. Dr. Parin Somani, a renowned Academicians, Author, and CEO of the London Organisation of Skills Development( LOSD)

Prof. Dr. Parin Somani is a globally recognised academic, author, and motivational speaker. Renowned for transforming adversity into inspiration, she empowers youth and women to pursue knowledge, self-belief, and skill development. Through international initiatives spanning over 100 countries, she bridges education with real-world skills, fostering inclusive growth and cross-cultural understanding. A multi-award-winning TEDx speaker and author, Professor Dr. Somani emphasizes adaptability, mental strength, and lifelong learning, inspiring socially responsible leaders. Her work continues to shape a generation of visionary Indian leaders, promoting compassion, ethics, and global impact in education and development.

7/ Rohan Shah, International Athlete, Motivational Speaker, Youth Mentor & Fitness Advocate

Rohan Shah is an international strength lifter and powerlifter from Bilaspur who has represented India at several global championships. Over the years, he has earned 13 international medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 5 bronze, bringing pride to the country across competitions held in Kazakhstan, India, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, and Thailand. Beyond his achievements in sport, Rohan is also a motivational speaker and youth mentor. He has delivered talks on global platforms, including TEDx and the University of Oxford, inspiring young people through his journey of discipline and perseverance. Honoured by distinguished personalities and featured in leading media platforms, he actively engages in community initiatives, awareness sessions, and youth development programs, encouraging the next generation to pursue excellence with determination and purpose.

8/ Karunesh Raghuwanshi, Director at Mahesh Memorial School

Karunesh Raghuwanshi, a renowned educator and motivational speaker, has become widely acclaimed for his inspirational articles on education, success, and life philosophy. Through his writings, Raghuwanshi tackles a range of issues from the virtues of patience and perseverance to the shortcomings of traditional education systems. He advocates for a holistic educational approach that nurtures critical thinking, creativity, and resilience. Drawing from both ancient wisdom and modern insights, Raghuwanshi explores profound questions on love, success, and spirituality. His clear, sincere discourse has inspired diverse readers, establishing his significant impact on personal growth and the educational landscape through his Mahesh Memorial Public School.

9/ Kena Shree

Kena Shree is an acclaimed author, storyteller, and five-time TEDx speaker known for her powerful narratives on growth, leadership, and human potential. A seasoned HR and L&D professional, she serves as Deputy General Manager at NTPC, bringing deep expertise in talent development and organizational culture. Her contributions to the HR ecosystem have earned her multiple recognitions, including awards from NHRD, FICCI, and a place among SHRM’s Top 20 HR Voices of 2025. Blending corporate insight with creative expression, Kena continues to inspire individuals and institutions through her writing, speaking, and transformative perspectives on people and leadership.

10/ Dr. Monisha Rawat, M.Sc., MD (AM), Masters in Sujok, Clinical Nutritionist, Holistic Counselor, Corporate Trainer, Life Coach