12 Entrepreneurs Redefining India’s Business Landscape

This listicle highlights twelve dynamic entrepreneurs who are reshaping India’s business landscape through innovation, resilience, and visionary leadership. Each leader represents a unique sector—ranging from technology and sustainability to healthcare, fashion, and finance—bringing disruptive ideas and impactful solutions to real-world challenges. Their journeys showcase bold risk-taking, creative problem-solving, and a commitment to building scalable, future-ready enterprises. These entrepreneurs are not only driving economic growth but also inspiring the next generation with their focus on digital transformation, social impact, and global competitiveness. Together, they embody the spirit of modern India’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Prashant Sharma, Founder & CEO of Credere® Global Services LLP, Co-Founder of EcoShieldChem, & Founder of PureNutriBliss™

Prashant Sharma’s story is one of vision, grit, and reinvention. Beginning in corporate boardrooms, he learned how to turn challenges into opportunities at industry giants like TATA Telecom Ltd. and HCL Tech Ltd. Refusing to rest on past successes, Prashant leaped into entrepreneurship—founding EcoShieldChem to curb industrial dust and launching Credere Global Services LLP in pursuit of customer delight and transparent value. PureNutriBliss, his nutrition brand, is a bold answer to changing lifestyle needs.

Prashant’s dual MBAs and global mindset empower him to blend innovation with empathy, crafting businesses that solve real problems. His accolades, including the Indian Achievers’ Award, are more than milestones—they reflect his drive to build legacies, nurture talent, and spark positive change. For India’s next wave of leaders, Prashant’s journey is a masterclass in dreaming big and acting boldly, reminding everyone that progress begins with a single, determined step.

Umang Saraogi, Director of Saraogi E Ventures Pvt. Ltd. & Founder of E-Went Electric Vehicles

A forward-thinking entrepreneur transforming India’s electric mobility space, Umang Kumar Saraogi leads Saraogi E-Ventures Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of E-WENT Electric Vehicles. With a MBA from Grenoble Graduate School of Business, Singapore, and a background in finance and international trade, Umang combines strategic foresight with on-ground innovation. Driven by his vision to bridge the gap between innovation and affordability, he is creating electric vehicles that embody reliability, performance, and value. Umang’s vision of creating a smart ride for a smarter nation continues to inspire E-WENT’s mission to make sustainable, high-quality mobility accessible to every Indian.

Advertisement

Nishant Singhal, Board Member & CEO, Healthians

Nishant Singhal, a Chartered Accountant and SRCC graduate, has over 23 years of experience. He worked 11 years at PwC across India and global offices, specializing in Corporate Finance and IPOs. In 2011, he co-founded Investors Clinic and later Youwecan Ventures with cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Nishant invested in Healthians early and joined the board. As COO (2020–23), he scaled monthly revenues from ₹2 crore to ₹25 crore and helped raise $100 million in funding. He now serves as CEO of Healthians, India’s largest at-home diagnostics provider, contributing significantly to its rapid growth and investor confidence.

Apurva Agarwal, Founder of Universal Legal

Apurva Agarwal is the Founding Partner of Universal Legal, with over 20 years of experience in corporate law, real estate, dispute resolution, and succession planning. A graduate of National Law School of India University (1999) and LLM (Corporate & Commercial Laws) from Bond University, Australia, Apurva began his career at leading firms like DSK Legal and Luthra & Luthra.He has advised on corporate restructuring, mergers, reverse listings, and investor transactions involving both startups and listed companies.

Advertisement

In real estate, his work spans agricultural land deals, warehousing, REIT structuring, and pre-leased asset acquisitions, including a notable 500-acre transaction in Maharashtra. His clients include ARCs, NBFCs, real estate funds, and hospitality chains.In dispute resolution, he has handled RERA, NCLT, commercial litigation, and international arbitration in the UAE. He advises HNIs on wills, trusts, and estate planning, including specialised matters under personal laws.

Apurva is the author of Layman’s Guide to Property Transaction Rights and has delivered 40+ legal sessions for professionals, industry bodies, and academic institutions. He teaches at NMIMS and is an active member of the Rotary Club of Mumbai Nariman Point and RMB Mumbai, where he serves as Vice Chairman.

To know more, visit: https://www.universallegal.firm.in/

Chakrivardhan Kuppala, Co-founder & Executive Director of Prime Wealth Finserv Pvt. Ltd.

Chakrivardhan Kuppala is the Co-founder & Executive Director of Prime Wealth Finserv, where he helps India’s HNIs, UHNIs, and NRIs build long-term wealth with clarity, discipline, and deep trust. With 16 years of industry experience and a Qualified Personal Finance Professional® (QPFP®) certification, Chakrivardhan blends technical expertise with a relationship-first philosophy, making him a trusted voice in the personal finance space.

Today, Prime Wealth Finserv manages assets worth over ₹150 crore, serving 260+ high-net-worth families across India and abroad. His areas of expertise include mutual fund distribution, PMS and AIF facilitation, tax and retirement planning, and alternative investments - each delivered through a structured, compliant, and transparent approach.

What sets Chakrivardhan apart is his commitment to educating before advising. He’s also a passionate advocate for financial literacy - leading workshops for doctors, professionals, NRIs, and corporate teams. His insights on wealth strategy, market behaviour, and financial planning have been featured in leading platforms like Business Standard, Financial Express, Forbes, Economic Times, CNBC-TV18, and Moneycontrol.For Chakrivardhan, true wealth isn’t just about returns - it’s about clarity, relationships, and a legacy built on trust.

Deek Parassini, Truth-based global transformational guide & Founder of LIAP Foundation

Deek Parassini is a truth-based transformational speaker and social entrepreneur whose work is redefining how India understands emotional well-being. Guided by his core philosophy, “Life Is All Positive – Negativity Doesn’t Exist,” Deek has impacted more than 53,000 lives through free, and highly interactive sessions across India.

What sets Deek apart is that he has built an entire positive-impact movement without charging anyone, making him a rare humanitarian innovator. As the founder of the LIAP Foundation, a Section 8 nonprofit, he has created systems of service that focus on healing minds and feeding souls. Under his leadership, LIAP has served 14,000+ meals, conducted 300+ free wellness sessions, and distributed 12,000+ trees, all through a growing network of volunteers.

With academic credentials spanning BSc (USA), MBA (India), and MSc in Business Psychology (UK), Deek blends psychology, lived experience, and practical clarity to help individuals navigate real-life challenges. His sessions at institutions like IIT Dhanbad, CAPT Bhopal, Ministry of Railways Pune, and the Madhya Pradesh Police Academy have earned him wide respect for his raw, solution-centered approach.Deek continues to build accessible, free platforms for emotional support—proving that true entrepreneurship is not always about profit, but about people.

To know more, visit https://deekparassini.org

Sarika Pratibha Deshmukh, Founder of Advvita Incubation Centre

Sarika Pratibha Deshmukh is the founder of Advvita Incubation Centre, a grassroots initiative transforming how early-stage women entrepreneurs are supported in India. With a focus on practical, multilingual, and end-to-end guidance, Sarika has helped build and scale 51 women-led businesses across Maharashtra - many starting from scratch, with no formal structure, packaging, or market access.

Her approach is hands-on and deeply contextual. From restructuring home-based ventures into private limited companies to setting up licenses, pricing strategies, digital presence, and packaging design - she ensures every founder is equipped not just to launch, but to grow sustainably.Built on over eight years of field research and two years of full-time incubation design, Advvita is supported by a 15+ member team and operates entirely on family funding. Now preparing for its first VC round, Sarika plans to expand operations, strengthen digital infrastructure, and launch JIZA Co Lab - a women-centric co-working and incubation space named in honour of Jijabai in Pune. Inspired by her mother and co-founder, the late Pratibha Deshmukh, Sarika leads with the belief that when women get long-term support, they don’t just build businesses - they build economies.

Ankur Maheshwary, Founder & Director of Masti Zone

An engineering graduate from Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and an MBA from ESADE, Spain, Ankur blends technical acumen with a love for gaming. Under his leadership, Masti Zone has launched over 30 centers nationwide, with 100+ outlets in the pipeline. The brand offers immersive experiences including VR, motion cinema, bowling, trampolines, laser games, and snow parks. Ankur heads R&D at Masti Zone’s Gwalior-based manufacturing hub—the largest in the industry. As Chairman of IAAPI, he champions innovation, youth leadership, and industry growth, positioning Masti Zone for a promising IPO and global expansion.

Manish Bhatia, Director of Growth & Strategy at DopXP

Manish Bhatia, who is building DopXP, is the mind behind the agency’s bold push to become a digital behemoth. Known for his love of whisky and the stories that swirl around it, he has built a narrative-first approach to marketing where every campaign feels like a finely crafted pour. Under his leadership, DopXP has helped numerous clients achieve tangible business outcomes – from sharper brand recall to measurable lifts in sales, leads, and market growth.

Manish focuses on building scalable systems that marry creativity with performance, turning ideas into campaigns that both delight audiences and move the bottom line. As DopXP expands its footprint across sectors and geographies, his vision is clear: create digital experiences that people want to talk about long after the campaign ends – the way true connoisseurs remember a great dram.

Sunil Rathi, Founder & CEO of Halomax Lighting, Luemin Lighting, & Infinityz Designs

Sunil Rathi is a visionary entrepreneur and lighting innovator with over two decades of experience in redefining illumination. As the Founder & CEO of Halomax Lighting, Luemin Lighting, and Infinityz Designs, he has built a legacy of merging global trends with Indian needs to create lighting that elevates comfort, aesthetics, and ambience.

Beginning his journey in 2000 as a Philips Lighting dealer, Sunil soon realized India lacked awareness of advanced lighting concepts such as glare control, CRI, and design impact. In 2001, he launched his own brand to bridge this gap by bringing international innovations into functional and stylish solutions.His brands cater to diverse lighting needs—Halomax for architectural lighting, Luemin for premium luxury solutions, and Infinityz Designs for decorative statement pieces—serving clients across major Indian cities. Recognized with multiple awards, Sunil continues to shape India’s lighting landscape through design-led, technology-driven innovation.

Sunil Kumar, CEO of Everfast Freight Forwarders

Sunil Kumar is a dynamic CEO of Everfast Freight Forwarders Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s most renowned and reputed freight forwarding brands. Under his leadership, Everfast Freight Forwarders has become a leading IATA-certified freight forwarder and an ISO 9001:2015 recognized company, known for its commitment to providing peace of mind to its customers.A first-generation entrepreneur, Mr. Kumar co-founded the company at the age of 25, along with his partner director Mr. Arun Kumar Rai. Starting from scratch in 1997, they have successfully navigated the company through 27 years of growth, expanding to 17 offices across India with a workforce of over 200 employees.

Mr. Kumar is a visionary leader with expertise in operations, finance, marketing, and human resources, in addition to his strategic role in higher management. He has an excellent track record of driving sustainable results across all facets of business development and management. His ability to lead large, diverse teams and implement strategic initiatives has been instrumental in driving business growth while maintaining harmony, fostering growth opportunities, and nurturing strong relationships with all stakeholders.Renowned for his exceptional communication skills and strong multitasking abilities, Mr. Kumar is adept at identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities, leading to exceptional business growth. He holds a postgraduate degree in Business Administration, which further complements his extensive professional expertise.

Manish Tewari, CEO of Trusys.ai

Manish Tewari is a serial entrepreneur and technology innovator with a deep passion for coding and solving real-world problems. An IIT Varanasi alumnus, Manish co-founded Trusys.ai, a cutting-edge platform developing robust solutions that ensure AI is safe, transparent, and compliant for enterprise use. He also co-founded Spydra Technologies, leading blockchain innovations in asset tokenization and on-chain workflows.