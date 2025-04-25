180 Million+ Predictions: 11Wizards Helping India's Fantasy Players Embrace Data-Analytics

11Wizards, India's pioneer in data-driven fantasy cricket predictions, is revolutionising how players build their teams through its predictive analytics-powered mobile app. Since its launch one year ago, the platform has generated over 180 million+ fantasy team predictions for players seeking a competitive edge in fantasy cricket.

India's fantasy sports industry continues its robust growth trajectory, with the active user base expected to exceed 300 million by 2026, despite the 28% GST levy imposed on the industry since 2023. In an increasingly competitive landscape with narrow margins between winning and losing, players are turning to sophisticated tools to gain an edge in their quest for consistent success.

Fantasy cricket enthusiasts face mounting challenges as the sport's global footprint expands. With new leagues, evolving formats, round-the-clock scheduling, and a growing pool of transient international playing talent, staying well-informed has become increasingly complex. Players struggle with following overnight matches, getting caught out with last-minute lineup changes after the toss, and the intricate task of optimising teams across different playing conditions and scoring systems.

"Fantasy cricket success requires both skill and speed to process vast amounts of information in short windows," explains Ash Pattani, Co-founder at 11Wizards. "Our platform was built specifically to solve these pain points. The Lineup Wizard algorithms analyse expected lineups, predict player performances based on match conditions, and enable users to generate multiple teams factoring in everything from team dynamics to platform-specific scoring rules to their own preferences or expectations about what might happen in the game."

Unlike other platforms, 11Wizards’ approach extends beyond pure team prediction. Its innovative Player Research feature consolidates historical fantasy performance data and predicted performances into a single dashboard, eliminating hours of manual research across disparate cricket statistics websites. Users can also save time using 11Wizards by seamlessly exporting their optimised teams to major platforms, including Dream11, MyTeam11, My11Circle, and Vision11 with a single tap.

"The user response has been promising," shares Sagar Barapatre, Head of Growth Marketing at 11Wizards. "During the 2024 T20 World Cup, which India won, our users particularly appreciated how our algorithms adapted variable pitch conditions to suggest unusual but highly successful combinations. 11Wizards also helped users build reliable teams for matches happening in the middle of the night when they may not have been awake. The exciting thing is when you consider there are over 250 million fantasy players in India, we've only scratched the surface of bringing data-driven insights to a wider audience in an accessible way."

Keeping in mind the crucial IPL season, 11Wizards is rolling out enhanced features for bowler selection based on specific match conditions and new tools for optimising captain and vice-captain choices across multiple teams. The platform is also expanding its integration with additional leading fantasy providers, furthering its vision of becoming India's unified fantasy cricket intelligence platform.