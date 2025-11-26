1967 Quarter Error List & Coin Value

This 1967 quarter error list explores the most significant minting mistakes, identification techniques, and current market values that distinguish ordinary quarters from rare treasures worth hundreds or thousands of dollars.

1967 Quarter Error List & Value

1. 1967 Quarter Double Die Obverse Error

The Double Die Obverse (DDO) error occurs when the die strikes the coin's obverse twice in slightly misaligned positions, creating visible doubling on "LIBERTY," "IN GOD WE TRUST," and the date "1967." The FS-101 variety represents the most recognized version.

Examine inscriptions around the rim using 10x magnification. Look for clear separation and spreading on letters, particularly on "LIBERTY" where doubling appears as shadow effects. Circulated examples with minor doubling sell for $50-100, while uncirculated specimens with pronounced doubling command $100-200 or more. SMS varieties with Cameo contrast can exceed $500 in top grades.

2. 1967 Quarter Double Die Reverse Error

The Double Die Reverse (DDR) error affects the coin's reverse side, creating visible doubling on the eagle design and inscriptions including "UNITED STATES OF AMERICA" and "QUARTER DOLLAR." This results from the same die production mistake as DDO but impacts the back of the coin.

Inspect the eagle's wings, tail feathers, and surrounding text under magnification for spreading or shadow effects. Circulated DDR quarters typically sell for $40-80, while uncirculated examples reach $100-300 depending on doubling prominence. SMS versions with strong doubling and superior contrast achieve higher values when professionally graded.

3. 1967 Quarter Off-Center Strike Error

Off-center strikes occur when the planchet isn't properly positioned between the dies, resulting in partial design impressions with blank areas. The displacement percentage directly correlates with value and collector desirability.

The most valuable errors retain complete date visibility. Minor 5-10% off-center strikes with full dates sell for $20-50. More dramatic 20-30% displacements command $50-150 in circulated condition. Extreme strikes showing 40-50% or greater displacement can exceed $200-400 in uncirculated grades with sharp strikes and good eye appeal.

4. 1967 Quarter Wrong Planchet Error

Wrong planchet errors occur when quarters are struck on blanks intended for different denominations. Quarters struck on nickel planchets appear smaller with missing design portions, weighing approximately 5 grams versus standard 5.67 grams. Values typically range from $130-160.

Quarters struck on dime planchets show even more dramatic missing portions including large sections of Washington's portrait. These command around $100 despite less popularity. Professional grading provides essential verification as the unusual appearance makes these targets for counterfeiting.

5. 1967 Quarter Clipped Planchet Error

Clipped planchet errors occur when the planchet-cutting machine strikes the metal strip twice in overlapping positions, creating distinctive curved indentations along the rim where metal is missing.

Small clips on circulated quarters typically sell for $5-10, while larger clips removing 10-20% of the planchet command $20-50. Dramatic clips affecting 25% or more can reach $100-400 on uncirculated examples. The most valuable specimens combine significant clips with excellent preservation and strong eye appeal.

6. 1967 Quarter Silver Planchet Error

This represents the rarest 1967 quarter error where coins were accidentally struck on leftover silver planchets instead of standard copper-nickel clad composition. These weigh approximately 6.25 grams compared to the standard 5.67 grams for clad quarters.

Weight verification using a precision scale is essential for identification since visual inspection alone is unreliable. These extraordinary rarities are worth thousands of dollars, similar to 1965 silver quarter errors valued over $7,000. Professional authentication is absolutely critical before claiming this extremely valuable error type.

FAQ

What is an SMS 1967 quarter?

Special Mint Set quarters have superior finish quality between circulation strikes and proofs, worth significantly more than regular issues.

How much is a 1967 quarter worth?

Most circulated 1967 quarters are worth face value unless they have errors or exceptional preservation quality.

What's the most valuable 1967 quarter error?