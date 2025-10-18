1win Cleanup Day: 2 Tons Of Waste Collected In Vasai Region

1win.Charity successfully carried out a large-scale environmental initiative in the Vasai region of the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. The “1win Cleanup Day” brought together 60 volunteers and top Indian influencers — Parth Samthaa, Nishant Malkani, and Alishaa Robin Rajput — who worked tirelessly for a combined 90 hours to remove nearly 2,000 kilos of waste from the local shoreline.

Of the collected debris, 1,300 kilograms were sent for recycling. This waste was turned into sustainable souvenirs – wallets, shoppers, and office bags – and prevented from being dumped into the ocean. This way, 1win.Charity has made a significant step toward reducing environmental impact and promoting sustainable waste management in the region.

The initiative was made possible through the support of local partners and the passion of volunteers, who not only helped restore the area’s natural beauty but also built a sense of community and environmental responsibility. Top Indian influencers Parth Samthaa, Nishant Malkani, and Alishaa Robin Rajput joined the cleanup, helping amplify the message of responsibility and showing that small actions can add up to big change.

​​“We are deeply grateful to our partners and volunteers for their enthusiasm and commitment," said Ujwal Chaudhary, Regional Marketing Lead – 1win. “Together, we proved that collective action can drive real change in protecting our unique Indian nature.”

The cleanup day is part of 1win.Charity’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and give back to communities in India and around the world. In India alone, since the beginning of 2025, 1win has brightened over 1,000 households in Dharavi with new lighting, hosted free Holi celebrations, and organized charitable IPL broadcasts for underserved local communities. By focusing on tangible actions, 1win demonstrates its dedication to building healthier, cleaner, and more prosperous societies.

Watch the full video report of 1win Cleanup Day on 1win.Charity’s YouTube channel.

