1xBat becomes sponsor of Eagle Nashik Titans in MPL 2025: Investing in the growth of regional cricket in India

The sports news platform 1xBat Sporting Lines has become the official partner of the promising cricket team Eagle Nashik Titans in the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) 2025. This collaboration aims to strengthen support for regional sports, create new opportunities for young athletes, and increase visibility for this ambitious tournament.

Eagle Nashik Titans entered the regional cricket scene in 2023 and have played a key role in revitalizing the Maharashtra Premier League. In their debut season, the team reached the state playoffs, and in 2024, they advanced to the final, where they were narrowly defeated by the Ratnagiri Jets.

All MPL matches are held at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, which seats 45,000 spectators. The league’s broadcast reach has expanded to 170 million viewers, making the Maharashtra Premier League the largest regional cricket tournament in India after the IPL.

The MPL now serves as a bridge between the Ranji Trophy and the Indian Premier League, offering young talent from Maharashtra a platform to showcase their skills at a higher level. Scouts from India’s top teams closely follow MPL matches. The league has already helped launch the careers of Rajneesh Gurbani and Sachin Dhas, and fans can expect even more breakout stars in the upcoming season.

"We are proud to sponsor Eagle Nashik Titans — a rising franchise that shares our ambitions. Over the past two seasons, the team has shown steady progress and impressive results. They’re also doing a great job developing young talent — just look at top-scorer Atharva Kale’s performance in MPL 2024. The league has become a launchpad for the next generation of stars, many of whom move on to IPL clubs and achieve global recognition. We're excited to support regional cricket and contribute to the broader growth of India’s sporting landscape," said a representative of 1xBat.

As part of the partnership between 1xBat Sporting Lines and Eagle Nashik Titans, the brand’s logo will appear on the team’s jerseys, training kits, official website, and social media. It will also be featured on giant screens and sight screens during MPL 2025 matches, with regular giveaways of team merchandise and tickets to Eagle Nashik Titans games included in the collaboration.

"We’re excited to join forces with 1xBat, a respected and well-known platform. Their media and financial support will help us grow stronger and shine a brighter light on our emerging players. This season, we're going all in for the trophy, and wearing the 1xBat logo on our jerseys gives us even more drive to succeed," said a representative of Eagle Nashik Titans.

The MPL 2025 season opener is scheduled for June 4, where the Eagles will face defending champions Ratnagiri Jets. Don’t miss the kickoff of one of India’s premier regional cricket leagues — and follow all the key action with 1xBat!

About 1xBat Sporting Lines