1xBet launches charity campaign I Bet On Myself, funds from which will be transferred to support para-athletes

The international company 1xBet announces the launch of a large-scale charitable initiative, I Bet On Myself, which will run from August to November 2025. Its goal is to support para-athletes and promote the power of personal choice — to bet on yourself despite doubts, fear, or circumstances.

About the concept

I Bet On Myself is a story of courage. It’s a campaign about people who, one day, decided to believe in themselves – athletes, artists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers. In partnership with the W.C.I.A (Wheelchair Cricket India Association) Foundation and influencers, 1xBet is turning these stories into real support for para-athletes.

“There comes a time in each of us when we must choose between quitting or believing in ourselves. We want to amplify the voices of those who opt for the latter and inspire others not to give up,” 1xBet says.

How does it work?

1xBet encourages people to share their determination cases using the hashtag #1xBetOnMyself. For each story, the company will donate ₹100 to W.C.I.A., a foundation that helps athletes with disabilities.

Share your experience on your Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook page with a video or static post, including the hashtag #1xBetOnMyself. Just one step, and you become a contributor to a good cause.

What has already been done?

As part of the initiative, 1xBet bought 20 modern sports wheelchairs for para-athletes who participate in 6-8 tournaments each year but have lacked proper equipment due to its high cost.

"We want to support not only star figures, but also those who fight every day for the chance to stay in sports. Their choice is the most successful bet on themselves," the company noted.

Influencers’ engagement

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela has already supported the initiative, sharing her story on social media and encouraging people to participate in the campaign. Other popular Indian influencers are expected to join the effort within the next three months.

The para-athletes also decided to share their inspiring cases to motivate others not to give up on their dreams. All the stories will be posted soon on the official 1xBet Instagram page.

Join us! 1xBet states that each of your experiences is a donation of ₹100, which the company will transfer to the charity organisation W.C.I.A.

