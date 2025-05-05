1xBet Tournament: ₹363,500 In Real Money Was Given Away

The big Indian Casino League tournament from 1xBet, inspired by the IPL cricket season, ended with a resounding success, combining sports and gaming. Over 14,000 participants from India joined the draw for a ₹363,500 prize pool.

The competition featured 12 exciting levels, along with over 100 slots and games from leading providers, such as 3 Oaks, Playson, Fazi, Barbara Bang, Mancala, Smartsoft, Endorphina, and Evoplay. Some of these gambling entertainments were complemented by cricket-themed storylines, including virtual bat-and-ball games and run-based rounds.

A total of 50 players became winners, sharing a ₹363,500 prize pool. The grand final, held on April 3, saw the overall champion, a 32-year-old from Udham Singh Nagar, who took home a 150,000 INR cash reward. Many other participants received prizes ranging from 550 INR to 80,000 INR.

“It was a perfect sprint of my two passions – cricket and gaming,” said Mohan D., a tournament participant. “I was captivated by the themed slots Cricket Heroes, Cricket Winner, and Premier League Cricket. It made every spin feel like an IPL match.”

“The games like Fruityliner XXL and 1xBook of the Rings brought the real energy - these themed rounds were addictive,” shared Priya S., a player from Bengaluru. “I also discovered Cricket Winner and was thrilled.”

“The level structure created a real championship vibe, and each new stage presented new surprises. It’s nice to remember that at the Indian Casino League tournament, I felt the real IPL atmosphere,” added Kumar S., a player from Delhi.

“We wanted to create a tournament that captures the passion and excitement of the IPL 2025 season, and the response has exceeded our expectations,” concluded Irina Kapoor, Head of Marketing at 1xBet. “The custom cricket features were a real hit, and the community energy was just electric.”

1xBet has many more such activities planned and is currently hosting the 1x Grand Cruise competition with a 100,000 EUR prize pool. Look for more information on the company’s official website.

About 1xBet