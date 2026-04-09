350 Innovators Compete At Galgotias University In National E-Bike Challenge For Sustainability

Galgotias University concluded the five-day national-level SIEP E-Bike Challenge on Tuesday, showcasing electric mobility solutions developed by engineering students from across 11 Indian states.

The event, organized by the Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE INDIA) in collaboration with the university, brought together 23 teams to design, develop, and test functional E-Bike prototypes. The competition focused on energy efficiency, performance, and real-world applicability in a push for sustainable transportation.

Sustainable Mobility

The challenge arrives as global energy markets face increased pressure. Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, noted that geopolitical tensions in the Gulf region have made the search for fuel alternatives more critical.

“The need for sustainable and self-reliant mobility solutions has become more urgent than ever,” Dr. Galgotia said. “Initiatives like this empower young innovators to develop practical alternatives that reduce dependency on conventional fuels.”

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Mr. Vinod Gupta, Founder and President of ISIEINDIA, added that industry-aligned student innovation is vital to addressing global energy challenges.

The inaugural session saw attendance from high-ranking government and industry officials, including Sh. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Regional Director at the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

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Representatives from the Automobile Centre of Excellence and Omega Seiki Mobility were also present, highlighting the event’s role in bridging the gap between academic research and industrial requirements. The presence of these dignitaries underscored the national priority of clean mobility and skill development.

National Participation

Participating teams hailed from leading technical institutions including RV College of Engineering, DIT University, and Thiagarajar College of Engineering. Students were tested on their ability to build energy-efficient models that could serve as scalable alternatives to fossil-fuel-dependent vehicles.