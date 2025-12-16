44-Year-Old Mother Welcomes Baby After Years Of Struggle

Chennai, Dec 11, 2025 - After years of failed attempts and fading hope, a 44-year-old woman has given birth to a healthy baby boy following treatment at a fertility hospital in Chennai.

Married for five years, the woman had faced multiple hurdles: a miscarriage, multiple failed fertility treatment cycles, and medical complications, including low egg reserve and prior uterine surgeries. Her husband, too, had fertility challenges linked to uncontrolled diabetes. With each setback, the couple's hope faded, and they were on the verge of giving up and had even begun considering surrogacy.

Instead of rushing them into procedures like ICSI or IVF, the doctors at ARC Fertility Hospitals worked on addressing each issue step by step. First, the Uterine adhesions were treated, the womb lining was supported through hormonal treatment, and a specialised protocol (mix of medicines and antioxidants) for the husband to control diabetes and reduce DNA fragmentation of sperm. The doctors didn't rush and ensured everything was fine with the couple's health before proceeding to ICSI.

The first attempt did not work, and the couple had to wait for 5 months before trying again. This time, persistence paid off (combined effort). The pregnancy progressed safely, and at 36 weeks, the 44-year-old delivered her son.

Cases like this highlight the importance of personalised fertility care.“Every couple’s journey is different. Some respond to simple corrections, while others require advanced treatments. What matters is giving each patient an honest chance with the right approach,” said Dr S. Mahalakshmi, Chairperson, ARC Fertility Hospitals.

