5 Lakh Families and Growing: LifeCell Strengthens India's Trust in Stem Cell Banking

CHENNAI: The most reputable stem cell banking company in India, LifeCell International, has achieved a historic landmark. Five lakh Indian families have chosen this brand to safeguard their baby's health through cord blood stem cell banking. This milestone, built over 21 years of clinical excellence, reflects increased awareness, growing trust, and a community model that has revolutionised family healthcare in India.

One Decision at Birth. A Lifetime of Protection.

The moment a baby is born, parents face one of the most important decisions of their lives - preserving their newborn's cord blood stem cells. Cord blood is collected from the umbilical cord right after birth. It is rich in haematopoietic stem cells, which are the building blocks of blood and the immune system. This window opens only once. Miss it, and it's gone forever.

These stem cells are remarkable. They can regenerate, repair, and rebuild - producing healthy blood cells and strengthening immunity. They are used to treat 90+ serious conditions, including leukaemia, thalassaemia, sickle cell anaemia, and immune deficiencies. For many of these, a stem cell transplant isn't just one option. It is the only cure.

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But there's something most parents aren't told. If a child develops a genetic blood disorder or blood cancer, their own cord blood cannot be used because those same mutations were present at birth. What saves lives in these cases is a matched donor's stem cells.

This is where community banking changes everything. When you enrol with LifeCell, your baby's eligible unit enters a shared pool - giving your whole family lifetime access to thousands of matched donor units. And your unit becomes a potential lifeline for another family. One decision. Protection that goes far beyond your own child.

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LifeCell: Two Decades of Protecting Indian Families

Since 2004, LifeCell International has been at the forefront of stem cell banking in India. With AABB and NABL accreditations, two state-of-the-art storage facilities in Chennai and Jhajjhar, and over 90 successful stem cell transplants, LifeCell has built a legacy that goes far beyond storage.

At the heart of this legacy is LifeCell's Community Banking Programme. When a family banks with LifeCell, their baby's eligible cord blood unit enters a shared community pool. This gives the entire family - not just the child, but parents, grandparents, and siblings - lifetime access to matched donor units. With a withdrawal rate under 2%, there is over a 98% chance the unit remains available when needed. And even if a unit is used by another community member, the family retains free lifetime access to the entire pool. This is the power of community - a safety net that private banking alone cannot offer.

Why 5 Lakh Families Trust LifeCell?

● 85,000+ Qualified Cord Blood Units - India's largest repository of Indian-origin stem cells.

● 97% Match Probability - 97 out of 100 Indian patients can find a matched donor through LifeCell.

● 90+ Successful Transplants - Across conditions including leukaemia, thalassaemia, and aplastic anaemia.

● Dual-Site Storage - Two independent facilities in Chennai and Gurugram for better protection and safety of the stored units.

Stories That Keep Us Going/What Keeps Us Going

Batul from Ahmednagar was diagnosed with Aplastic Anaemia at 5. Through LifeCell's community pool, she found two matches and underwent India's first double cord blood transplant in 2020. Today, she is healthy and thriving.

Thamirabarani from Coimbatore was diagnosed with Thalassaemia at 18 months. Her baby brother's cord blood, banked with LifeCell, was a perfect match. Today, she is thalassaemia-free.

Leadership Speaks

"When we started in 2004, stem cell banking was a concept most Indian parents had never heard of. Five lakh enrollments later, it is becoming a standard part of birth planning. That shift took two decades of work, and we are happy with where we have come today. " - Mayur Abhaya Jain, Managing Director, LifeCell International

"When Batul found two matches in our community pool, we realised the model was working exactly as we had designed it. One family's decision had saved another family's child. That is what 85,000 units means - not a number on a registry, but 85,000 chances for a family in crisis to find hope." — Sumanth Sarangapani, CEO - Operations, LifeCell International

A Legacy of 21 Years. A Future of Infinite Possibility.

The journey so far has been nothing short of remarkable. Beyond Stem Cell Banking, LifeCell serves Indian families through three additional verticals:

● AreoVeda - a range of natural, science-backed mother and baby care products

● Biologics - regenerative therapy solutions using stem cell technology for treating chronic conditions

● LifeCell Diagnostics - comprehensive diagnostic and health screening services

All four verticals serve a singular mission - protecting the health of Indian families at every stage of life. Five lakh families have already chosen LifeCell - and the number keeps growing…

About LifeCell International