5 Reasons Why Param Sundari Is The Perfect Rom-Com To Watch

Love stories have always been the heart of Hindi Cinema, but every once in a while comes a film that reminds us why we fell in love with the genre in the first place. Param Sundari is one such rom-com. An old-school romance that feels fresh, vibrant, soulful, and visually stunning. The proof? Pardesiya is leading the way on most charts and the stunning jodi of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor is bringing pepole to the theatres for a fun romantic film for all age groups.

Here are five reasons why it’s the perfect film to watch this monsoon season.

1. A Fresh Pairing That Sparks Magic

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor come together for the first time on screen, and their chemistry has already set social media buzzing. Whether it’s the playful banter in Pardesiya or the soulful longing in Chand Kagaz Ka, audiences can’t stop talking about how refreshing this jodi feels.

2. A North-South Love Story That Feels Close To Heart

The film beautifully blends the vibrancy of Delhi with the serene charm of Kerala. From bike rides through backwaters to iconic church sequences, Param Sundari captures romance across cultures while steering clear of clichés and stereotypes.

3. Music That Stays With You

With chartbusters like Pardesiya (already in Spotify’s Top 10), the monsoon anthem Bheegi Saree, and the soulful Chand Kagaz Ka, Sachin-Jigar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have crafted an album that resonates with every mood of love.

4. Beautiful and Scenic

Shot against the breathtaking landscapes of Kerala and the rich heritage of North India, the film is a visual treat. The monsoon-drenched backwaters, lush greenery, and timeless architecture don’t just serve as backdrops, but amplify the romance, making every frame postcard-worthy.

5. A Story For All Age Groups