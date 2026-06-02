5 Top-Rated Psychiatric Facilities in Bengaluru Offering 24/7 Acute Care

24/7 psychiatric facilities are crucial in Bengaluru to manage acute mental health crises. Since mental health emergencies can happen anytime, these psychiatric clinics offer comprehensive residential care with round-the-clock observation under expert clinical teams.

Key Takeaways:

The best psychiatric facilities focus on acute care and emergency care.

Many rehab centres focus on medication.

Family counselling is equally important to support the individuals.

Round-the-clock psychiatric care is required when a mental health condition escalates to the point of imminent risk to the individuals or others around them. Top-rated psychiatric facilities provide continuous observation, crisis stabilisation, and medication management in a secure, clinical environment.

In this blog post, we are going to look at 5 high-rated psychiatric facilities in Bengaluru offering 24/7 acute care and addressing emergency psychiatric conditions.

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1 Sukoon Health

At Sukoon Psychiatry Centre, 24/7 care is provided to manage all mental health needs. The facility focuses on an evidence-based approach, including pharmacological interventions, one-on-one sessions, and safe spaces to support an individual’s healing process.

The PICUs in Sukoon are designed to minimise the risk of self-harm and injury. Its psychiatric treatment plans are personalised to the individual's needs. Here are the key services that this psychiatry centre offers:

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Pharmacological interventions for bipolar affective disorder, delirium, and complicated withdrawal after substance consumption like alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, etc.

State-of-the-art rTMS treatment to address psychiatric conditions like depression, anxiety disorders, and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD).

Acute psychiatric treatments for Self-harm prevention.

The facility has allocated a dedicated floor for emergencies to stabilise the critical psychiatric conditions within 7 to 10 days.

Contact Information

Contact No: +91 84481 56500

Email Address: Info@sukoonhealth.com

Address: Sukoon Psychiatry Centre,

New BEL Road, 22, 2nd Main Rd, Poornapura, Bengaluru,

Karnataka-569954

Sukoon also has facilities in Gurgaon, Hyderabad, and Chattarpur.

2 The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS)

The Emergency Psychiatry and Acute Care (EPAC) Service at NIMHANS is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This service is offered to anyone with a Psychiatric emergency to stabilise individuals and determine the most appropriate follow-up treatment.

The acute emergency service at NIMHANS includes:

Psychiatric evaluations

Identifying common neurological or medical conditions that may contribute to psychiatric symptoms

Managing imminent risk of self-harm.

Contact Information

Contact No: 080 - 26995000

Email Address: Enquiry.info@nimhans.net

Address: Hosur Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka - 560029

Website: www.nimhans.ac.in

3 Cadabam’s Hospitals

With over three decades of experience, Cadabam Hospital offers high-quality acute psychiatric care and rehabilitation in South Bangalore. The rehab centre offers comprehensive services 24/7, which include immediate interventions, stabilisations, and post-emergency care.

Cadabam’s expert team of psychiatrists, psychologists, and counsellors is dedicated to providing a non-judgmental space where individuals feel secure enough to seek help and be open about their condition.

Cadabam’s emergency services include:

The Crisis Intervention program delivers immediate support to individuals experiencing severe emotional distress, active suicidal thoughts, or acute psychotic episodes.

Addiction emergency care offers 24/7 access to addiction specialists who conduct medical monitoring, psychiatric evaluation, and safe detoxification during substance-induced crises.

Depression emergency care offering 24/7 professional intervention and systematic surveillance to help individuals stabilise during critical depressive episodes.

Contact Information

Contact No: +91 97414 76476, +91 7353226622

Email Address: info@cadabamshospitals.com

Address: 280, 15th Cross, 5th Phase

JP Nagar, Bangalore – 560 078

4 Maarga Mind Care

Maarga Mind Care offers 24/7 emergency and retrieval services. This psychiatric rehab centre offers retrieval of people suffering from mental health crises and posing some risk to others. It has a dedicated team of consultant psychiatrists and counsellors who oversee the entire treatment procedures.

The therapy sessions are conducted at Maarga Mind Care in friendly and private sessions. Here is how the rehab centre focuses on addressing the emergency acute needs.

Maarga Mind Care has a 6-bedded PICU catering to patients who are in vulnerable conditions.

1:1 nursing care is provided so every individual receives supportive counselling and other appropriate treatments.

The rehab also provides an on-site stabilisation procedure for individuals experiencing acute psychotic, manic, or severe depressive episodes.

Immediate clinical stabilisation is also provided using pharmacological treatments, therapies like electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), ketamine therapy, or rTMS.

Contact Information

Contact No: 7026256565

Email Address: info@maargamindcare.com

Address: 23/B, Sector A, Yelahanka New Town,

Bangalore, Karnataka 560064.

5. Mind and Brain Hospital

The Mind and Brain Hospital offers 24/7 care, extending comprehensive services like inpatient care, a 24-hour pharmacy, and emergency psychiatric response. They retrieve the affected individuals from difficult conditions to ensure timely medical attention.

The Mind and Brain’s emergency patient retrieval program features:

Safe transportation of the individual using specialised medical carriers.

Support from trained mental health experts

The consultant team of the rehab focuses on emergency psychiatric evaluation, assessing the condition, stabilising the patient if required, and initiating required treatment.

Contact Information

Contact No: +91-9900750017

Email Address: info@mindandbrainhospital.in

Address: 150/24, Kodigehalli Main Road,

Sahakar Nagar, Bengaluru 560092,

Karnataka, India

Website: https://mindandbrainhospital.in

Final Thoughts

In cases of psychiatric emergencies, the main priority is to de-escalate and ensure the physical safety of the patient. Timely psychiatric intervention can lead to avoiding long-term irreversible consequences. The rehab centres in India offering 24/7 acute emergency services in a regulated environment help in addressing these psychiatric emergencies.

Consult With Psychiatric Facilities in Bengaluru to Address Emergency Psychiatric Issues