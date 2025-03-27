7 Hidden Places To Visit In Sikkim Away From The Tourist Rush

Sikkim, with its stunning landscapes, lush greenery, and snow-capped peaks, has long been a traveller’s paradise. While places like Tsomgo Lake, Nathula Pass, and Yumthang Valley attract large crowds, there are still many unexplored corners of this northeastern gem. If you’re looking to explore Sikkim beyond the usual hotspots, here are seven hidden places to visit in Sikkim that are not tourist traps.

1. Dzongu – The Land of the Lepchas

Located in North Sikkim, Dzongu is a serene, untouched paradise primarily inhabited by the Lepcha community. This offbeat location offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range, pristine rivers, and lush forests. The area is rich in cultural heritage, making it a perfect retreat for those seeking an authentic Sikkimese experience.

2. Zuluk – The Winding Wonder

Zuluk is a tiny hamlet in East Sikkim, famous for the breathtaking zig-zag roads of the Old Silk Route. Unlike crowded attractions in Sikkim, Zuluk offers a unique blend of adventure and tranquility. It provides mesmerizing sunrise views over the Himalayas from Thambi View Point. The area is also home to diverse flora and fauna, making it an excellent spot for nature lovers.

3. Yuksom – The Gateway to Kanchenjunga

Yuksom, a historical town in West Sikkim, was the first capital of Sikkim. It serves as the starting point for the famous Goechala trek. Despite its historical significance, Yuksom remains relatively untouched by mainstream tourism. Visit the Norbugang Coronation Throne, Dubdi Monastery, and the tranquil Kathok Lake. The scenic landscape, combined with its rich history, makes Yuksom one of the best Sikkim places to visit for history and nature enthusiasts alike.

4. Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary

If you love nature and flowers, Barsey Rhododendron Sanctuary is a must-visit. Located in West Sikkim, this sanctuary is home to vibrant rhododendron forests, making it an ideal spot for trekking. The best time to visit this attraction in Sikkim is during spring (March to May), when the entire area blooms in shades of red, pink, and white. This quiet retreat offers stunning mountain views, wildlife sightings, and a peaceful escape from crowded Sikkim tourist places.

5. Hee Bermiok – A Rural Escape

Hee Bermiok, a small village in West Sikkim, is an eco-tourism destination known for its natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. It offers magnificent views of Kanchenjunga, lush cardamom fields, and pristine streams. Activities like birdwatching, trekking, and village walks make it a perfect getaway for those looking to unwind in nature.

6. Tashiding Monastery – A Spiritual Retreat

For those seeking spirituality and serenity, Tashiding Monastery in West Sikkim is an excellent choice. This lesser-known monastery is perched on a hill between the Rangeet and Rathong Rivers. The sacred site offers breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys and a deeply spiritual atmosphere. Unlike crowded monasteries in Gangtok , Tashiding provides a tranquil experience where you can meditate and soak in the peaceful energy of the place.

7. Lingthem – A Hidden Gem in North Sikkim

Lingthem, a picturesque village in North Sikkim, offers panoramic views of the snow-clad mountains and dense forests. This quiet hamlet is perfect for those who want to escape the crowds and immerse themselves in nature. The village is also known for its traditional Lepcha houses and warm hospitality.

Final Thoughts

While mainstream attractions in Sikkim remain popular, these hidden gems offer an unparalleled experience for those looking to explore the unexplored. Plan your trip wisely, stay at a serene resort in Sikkim, and embrace the beauty of this Himalayan wonderland without the usual tourist crowds.