NEW DELHI, 25th September 2025 – In response to widespread speculation, Foxhog is providing a clear and comprehensive overview of its operations, differentiating its US-based venture capital activities from its Indian entity’s role.

The company, which has been making headlines with its "VC for Villages" initiative, is addressing key questions about its business model and regulatory compliance.

The central point of distinction is that Foxhog Ventures Inc., the US-based parent, invests in Indian startups through the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) route.

This strategic approach, as per regulatory guidelines, means the company does not require an AIF (Alternative Investment Fund) licence from SEBI for its overseas investments in India. The company's Indian arm, a public-status company, acts purely as a consulting and advisory firm, assisting local startups in raising capital.

The company has carved out a unique space in the financial world with its revenue-based funding model, particularly for rural businesses. This initiative, "VC for Villages", provides amounts ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹75,000 and is not a financial scheme requiring a SEBI licence.

The company has trademarked this social initiative and aims to introduce an interest-free debt solution, which it believes can be a game-changer for small businesses struggling with high-interest loans from private lenders. Foxhog is actively exploring governance and partnership models with both government and private sectors to expand this noble cause.

To further its presence in India, Foxhog is reportedly collaborating with BlackFox, an Indian AIF, to launch a joint fund of ₹30 crore. Furthermore, the company is providing lending services through its brand Finko, under the license of Rich Credit Finance Private Limited, an RBI-registered NBFC.

On the global stage, Foxhog has recently registered a credit union in the US to launch member-based banking services.

Recent legal and media events have brought the company into sharp focus. A recent court order from the Hon. Patiala House Court in Delhi has mandated the removal of several negative social media posts against Foxhog, reinforcing the company's position against unsubstantiated rumors.