A Global Celebration of Service, Stillness and Humanity, as Gurudev Turned 70

13 May 2026, Bengaluru: As far as the eyes could see, the atmosphere at The Art of Living International Center was filled with joy, music, gratitude, devotion and a deep sense of togetherness as over a lakh people gathered from across India and 13 countries as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar turned 70.

In one of the most powerful moments of the gathering, millions across the world joined the World Meditates with Gurudev for Global Peace event. The meditation transcended borders and time zones, with people tuning in from homes, community centers and public spaces across continents.



People from different walks of life, cultures, faiths and communities came together in a rare celebration that reflected Gurudev’s vision of making life a celebration, and building a society rooted in human values, compassion and inner peace.



Among the dignitaries present at the premises on the occasion were Smt. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment; Bishop Dr. Marvin Mathew, Archbishop, Sefi Diocese, Anglican Communal Churches of India; legendary Telugu film actor Dr. Mohan Babu; and H.E. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and Aramansah Nteshie Spio-Garbrah, Presidential Special Envoys for Reparations.



The evening unfolded with meditation, devotional music, cultural performances and moments of collective reflection, creating an atmosphere that was celebratory yet deeply serene and meaningful. Celebrations also included a heartfelt performance by 150 children from The Art of Living Free Schools, drawing warm applause from the audience.

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In another symbolic moment during the celebrations, Gurudev ceremonially watered Panchvati groves comprising five sacred trees — Banyan, Peepal, Neem, Mango and Audumbar — highlighting the importance of nurturing ecological balance and preserving nature. Considered micro-ecosystems, these groves help improve air quality, support biodiversity and create serene community spaces.

Over the past four and a half decades, Gurudev’s vision has inspired volunteer-driven initiatives in areas ranging from mental health, education and women’s empowerment to river rejuvenation, natural farming, disaster relief and trauma care, touching millions of lives globally.



As part of the month-long celebrations marking 45 years of The Art of Living, several eminent personalities who visited the International Center also shared reflections on Gurudev’s contribution to humanity and inner well-being.

Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, Hon. Governor of Uttarakhand, described the journey of The Art of Living as “a cosmic unfolding” that has touched millions of lives across the world.

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Hon. Governor of Manipur Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla said Gurudev’s life demonstrates that “joy itself is the spiritual path” and that compassion is among humanity’s greatest strengths.

Bishop Dr. Marvin Mathew, Archbishop, Sefi Diocese, Anglican Communal Churches of India, said, “We say there are seven wonders in the world and the eighth is Gurudev. He never divides people on the basis of faith. Instead he helps people become better human beings, go deeper in their own faith,” highlighting Gurudev’s message of inclusivity and universal belonging.



Legendary actor Rajinikanth said, “This human birth is very auspicious. To get a human birth is not so easy. After getting a human birth, to have a healthy body, peace of mind, and a good mind together is very difficult. After getting that, to have the wish to know yourself is even more difficult. After human birth, good health, and the desire to know yourself, then to find someone who can teach you and lead you — getting a good Guru is very difficult. And getting a true Guru... So after getting such a wonderful Guru like Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, we should not miss this opportunity.”