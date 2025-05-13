A Hindi Medium Student from a Small Town Becomes a Global HR Leader: The Inspiring Journey of Harjeet Khanduja

From the narrow lanes of Bareilly and the classrooms of a Hindi medium school to the grand boardrooms of global corporations and elite academic circles, Harjeet Khanduja’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. His story is a powerful testament to the magic that happens when determination meets purpose. Today, Harjeet is celebrated not just as a globally renowned HR leader, but also as an inventor, educator, mentor, and a passionate change-maker in the world of work.

Harjeet’s early life was defined by humble beginnings. Raised in a small town and educated in Hindi medium, he encountered challenges that often derail big dreams. But instead of accepting limits, he transformed them into stepping stones. With a relentless thirst for learning and an unshakeable belief in the power of people, he climbed the corporate ladder with purpose and grace, becoming one of the most admired voices in HR today.

His accolades are as diverse as they are impressive. Recognized among the Top 50 Global Thought Leaders on HR by Thinkers360, named one of India’s Greatest CHROs by AsiaOne Magazine, and featured among the Most Influential HR Leaders by HRAI, Harjeet has carved a legacy of excellence. As icing on the cake, this proud Hindi medium student made it to the Top 10 Trending Speakers by Speakin, proving that authenticity always finds its stage.

What sets Harjeet apart is not just his success, but his unwavering commitment to giving back. He regularly visits campuses. His visits span from IITs and IIMs to colleges nestled deep in India’s heartland, Harjeet connects with students as a mentor who’s walked their path. His presence ignites hope, especially for those who see themselves in his story.

He has been a visiting faculty at NMIMS and is a Professor of Practice at Woxsen University. He is actively involved in designing the curriculum to ensure that what students learn is aligned with the skills the future demands. Harjeet has also been a driving force in skill development. As a member of the Advisory Board and Occupational Competency Committee of the Telecom Sector Skill Council, he has helped craft strategies crucial to India’s digital growth.

His leadership extends to organizations like the Federation of World Academics (FWA) and the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF), both committed to uplifting the quality of education nationwide. His contributions extend beyond academia. He has served on the CII Western Region Subcommittee and the Maharashtra HR & IR Panel, influencing key policy discussions in India’s evolving HR landscape. As Co-Chair of the Nasscom Diversity Committee, Harjeet champions inclusion and equity, sparking powerful conversations around diverse and fair workplaces.