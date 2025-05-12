A Lens on the Law: Teen Curates Art Exhibition to Expose Legal Gaps in Urban India

In a compelling intersection of creativity and civic consciousness, Myra Obhan, a Grade 10 student of The Shri Ram School, Moulsari, independently conceptualized and curated an art initiative titled “Through the Lens of the Law”—a” powerful visual and discursive exploration of the legal gaps that quietly shape the lives of millions in Indian cities.

Far beyond a school project, the initiative comprised a documentary-style photography exhibition accompanied by a thoughtfully constructed mixed-media installation. Held in Delhi, the event brought together community leaders, legal experts, and residents for an engaging panel discussion on the pressing need for better law enforcement, civic accountability, and inclusive urban governance.

The Exhibition: A Visual Cry for Justice

At the heart of the initiative was Myra’s desire to document what she described as the “invisible” legal failures that often go unnoticed but are deeply entrenched in everyday urban experiences. Her photographs — capturing images such as uncollected garbage, broken sidewalks, leaking water lines, and school-age children selling goods at traffic signals — served as stark reminders that, while legal frameworks may exist, their implementation remains erratic at best.

“My work is rooted in real-life experiences — from conversations about sanitation with fellow students to observations made while volunteering in underserved neighborhoods,” said Myra. “This project is about asking a simple but fundamental question: What does justice look like when public systems routinely fail?”

Complementing the photographs was a central mixed media installation built using discarded CDs layered with texture and depth — a visual metaphor for the fragmented, reflective, and often opaque nature of the Indian legal system. “There is a difference between what the law says and what the citizen experiences. That contrast, that gap, is what I wanted to capture,” she added.

The Panel: Speaking Truth to Power

Following the exhibition, the event transitioned into a panel discussion moderated by Myra herself, underscoring her leadership not just as an artist but as a youth voice committed to civic discourse.

The panel featured

Ms. Shefali Sewak , an experienced lawyer and a member of the Public Grievances Commission of Delhi. She drew attention to how legal gaps often manifest not because laws are absent, but because they are misaligned or poorly implemented. “Legal gaps exist in two senses,” she said. “One is when there is no law for a particular issue. But what we most often encounter are missing links within existing frameworks — loopholes, overlaps, or gray areas that cause confusion and delay. This is particularly common in areas like sanitation, street cleaning, and waste management.”

Colonel A.S. Bedi, retired Army officer, aviation security expert, and a key member of the Managing Committee of Panchsheel Park Society, took the conversation further by emphasizing civic apathy. “We are suffering from what I call the ‘I’ syndrome — where only what affects me is important. What impacts the community doesn’t register,” he said. Citing a common attitude, he added, “If someone points out garbage near my house, I say ‘tennu ki?’ (why do you care?) or if something’s wrong in the neighbourhood, it’s ‘mennu ki?’ (how does it matter to me?). This mindset is a serious roadblock to community improvement.”

Colonel Bedi also praised Myra for her courage and clarity of purpose. “She’s only in school, and yet she has managed to do what many adults have not — spark public dialogue. Maybe it’s time we allowed more young people into the conversation. They may just have the better ideas.”

Mr. Vinit Taneja, a long-standing resident and community mobilizer in Panchsheel Park, spoke about the lack of generational diversity in community decision-making. “The absence of a younger breed, if I may call it that, is very damaging,” he said. “If you don’t have diverse age groups participating in governance, how do you expect inclusivity or fresh thinking?”

Ms. Sewak echoed this sentiment, highlighting that “laws and bye-laws in India are not always the issue - it’s the implementation that often fails. Better compliance, tighter enforcement, and public awareness are the need of the hour.”

A Call to Action - From the Youngest Among Us

More than an event, “Through the Lens of the Law” became a platform for action and awareness. Myra’s initiative resonated deeply with attendees who were both moved by the visual storytelling and engaged by the critical dialogue that followed.

As India’s cities continue to grapple with issues of infrastructure, inequity, and legal inefficiencies, this student-led effort demonstrated the vital role that youth can play in initiating meaningful change. It also served as a reminder that civic responsibility isn’t age-bound - it is intention-driven.

“This was not just about highlighting what’s wrong,” said Myra. “It’s about challenging people - young or old - to ask better questions, to demand better systems, and to participate more actively.”