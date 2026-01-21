A Living Map of India’s Looms: Rhythm Wagholikar and Prachi Dhabal Deb Collaborate On A State-By-State Handloom Journey

India’s handloom heritage has always been more than fabric. It carries within it geography, memory, labour, belief and time. From the fine translucence of Jamdani to the architectural grandeur of Kanjeevaram, from the resist-dyed energy of Bandhani to the quiet moral strength of Khadi, each textile tradition tells a story of people and place.

In a first-of-its-kind cultural collaboration, author and cultural chronicler Rhythm Wagholikar and world record holder royal icing artist Prachi Dhabal Deb have come together to document and interpret this vast legacy through literature and art, creating what they describe as a “living cultural map of India”.

The project, conceived as a state-by-state exploration of Indian handlooms, brings together two distinct but complementary practices. Wagholikar will chronicle the handloom traditions of each Indian state, writing in depth about the fabrics that originate there, the communities that sustain them, and the historical, social and philosophical contexts in which they evolved.

His work will move beyond surface aesthetics to examine symbolism, regional thought, and the contemporary relevance of handloom in a rapidly industrialising India. Drawing on research, lived narratives and cultural memory, Wagholikar’s writing will unfold sequentially across states, allowing readers to travel across India through its looms.

The document will be published and shared through digital platforms, ensuring global accessibility while retaining regional authenticity. ““In India, fabric is not separate from life. Writing about handlooms is my way of acknowledging the people and patience that have sustained this tradition.” Says Rhythm Wagholikar. Running parallel to this literary journey is the artistic interpretation by Prachi Dhabal Deb, widely known as the Royal Icing Queen of India and a World Book of Records London awardee.

Deb will recreate the distinctive handloom patterns of each state on cookies, using royal icing as her medium. Through meticulous piping techniques, she will replicate borders, motifs, geometries and colour narratives that define India’s textile heritage. Each cookie will function as a miniature tribute to a specific fabric tradition. From the intricate geometry of Patola to the fluid grace of Chanderi, the bold narratives of Pochampally ikat, and the textured depth of Assamese muga silk, Deb’s work translates complex textile structures into refined edible form.

Her approach is not merely decorative but interpretative, distilling the discipline of weaving into precise visual language. “Royal icing allows me to translate the discipline and beauty of handlooms into a new form,” Deb explains. “Each cookie is my way of honouring the precision, patience, and poetry of India’s weavers.”

Deb’s practice has earned international recognition, and she was recently appointed Associate Professor at the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, a development that further situates her work within academic and cultural discourse. Known for transforming cookies and cakes into detailed visual narratives, her art is rooted in precision, patience and cultural sensitivity, bridging tradition and contemporary expression through edible media.

Together, Wagholikar and Deb envision the project as more than documentation. Writing and art will converge into an interactive cultural experience, showcased across digital platforms, curated exhibitions and cultural spaces. Audiences will be invited to engage with the story of each state through words, visuals and process-led storytelling, making the handloom not a static museum artefact but a living, evolving conversation.

Adding further significance to the collaboration is the shared international recognition of both collaborators. Wagholikar and Deb have been honoured at the House of Commons, London, by the World Book of Records London for their individual contributions to literature, art and cultural preservation. The recognition underscores the global resonance of Indian heritage when presented with rigour, authenticity and creative excellence.

At its core, the project is about continuity. It seeks to shift handlooms from being viewed solely as heirlooms or ceremonial attire to being understood as living expressions of identity that continue to inspire contemporary creativity. By pairing narrative depth with visual immediacy, the collaboration invites audiences to slow down and look closely at what goes into each weave, each motif and each thread.

Rhythm Wagholikar is a writer and cultural chronicler whose work explores India’s music, people, traditions and heritage. His writing is rooted in observation, research and lived experience, documenting culture not as spectacle but as continuity. Prachi Dhabal Deb, meanwhile, has carved a unique space in the world of edible art, bringing traditional Indian motifs into contemporary practice with extraordinary technical finesse.