A Mother’s Enduring Legacy: Bharat Express CMD Upendrra Rai Pays Tribute to Late Radhika Devi on Her 9th Death Anniversary

The 9th death anniversary of Late Radhika Devi, the beloved mother of Upendrra Rai, Chairman, Managing Director, and Editor-in-Chief of Bharat Express, was solemnly observed today. The occasion was marked with heartfelt tributes and an outpouring of love and respect for a woman whose legacy continues to inspire her family, community, and beyond.

CMD Upendrra Rai traveled to his ancestral village, Sherpur in Ghazipur district, to commemorate the occasion and pay tribute to his late mother. In a moving ceremony, Shri Rai offered floral tributes and reverently honored her portrait. Emotional at the moment, he shared his memories of her immense contributions to his life, both as a nurturing mother and as a guiding force. He emphasized the values she instilled in him, which have shaped his journey. Shri Rai expressed deep gratitude for her unwavering love and wisdom, which continue to guide him in every aspect of life.

The event drew a significant gathering of locals, officials, dignitaries, and well-wishers. Prominent attendees included Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur, Dr. Iraj Raja, MLA Dr. Virendra Yadav, and senior BJP leader Vinod Rai. These people, along with many others, came together to honor her memory and express solidarity with CMD Upendrra Rai and his family.





During the ceremony, many highlighted her selfless contributions to her family and community, remembering her as a source of strength and inspiration.Late Radhika Devi’s life and values continue to resonate deeply with those who knew her, and her memory serves as a source of strength for Upendrra Rai and his family. Her legacy of love and compassion was vividly brought to life during the ceremony, as family members and attendees shared anecdotes and cherished moments that underscored her profound influence.

Editor in chief of Bharat Express, Upendrra Rai expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who attended the ceremony to honor his mother’s memory. He acknowledged the love, support, and respect shown by the community and dignitaries, emphasizing how such gestures strengthen bonds and keep legacies alive. “My mother was not just a guiding force in my life but a beacon of hope and positivity for all who knew her. Her teachings continue to inspire me every single day,” he remarked.