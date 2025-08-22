A Movement of Service: Zo Inspiration Foundation’s Role in Social Upliftment

New Delhi: Zo Inspiration Foundation, which began its journey during the pandemic, is now moving towards the new phase of aligned services and social responsibilities. Having a registered office in Chanmari, Aizawl, Mizoram - a growing team, and a newly launched digital platform, the foundation is rapidly moving towards a professional and truly community-driven organisation.

Recently, in August 2025, the foundation introduced its official website plus MIS at Hyvel Aizawl City Hall, in the presence of the Education Director Angela Zothanpuiiand Social Welfare Minister Lalrinpuii.

Setting the standards for transparency among the nonprofit organisations, the platform allows the public to go through the beneficiary details, real-time program updates and records. The event also organised the Parents Meet underthe Free Education Program for families of children, just to give them a chance to talk about their experiences and hopes.

While advancing their digital tools, Zo Inspiration Foundation has not overlooked its main prospect, and that is to respond to the urgent needs with kindness and humanity. Formly this year, the foundation supported Henry Lalhlimpuia, a student who has lost his parents and then taken the responsibility of his younger brothers. Seeing his hard struggle between work and education, the foundation gifted him a scooter to make his daily travel comfortable.

Another life-changing project that came up is to provide a home and shelter for a homeless father and his children in Rengdil village. Ensuring stability after many years of hardship and unforeseen circumstances.

Founder and Director Emmanuel Thangrosanga, reflecting on the journey, said:

“The true measure of our work is not in numbers but in the hope it brings. For us, every home built, every child educated, or every family supported is areminder that kindness can heal anything that misery has broken. Our role is simply to be the bridge between the generosity of people and the lives that need it most.”

Foundation’s consistent work in helping others and being the best example of humanity and kindness, they are being honoured with various awards.

Special Honour of Golden Heart 2024 by Mizo Zaimi Insuihkhawm, Rotary Vocational Excellence Award,Best YouTuber Award from the Vulmawi Award Organising Committee in the years 2022 & 2024, and the Lelte Award 2022 truly display the authenticity of the foundation.

These recognitions show the trust, credibility and desire to help others clearly, which has been built not only in Mizoram but on other circles also.

Moving forward, the Zo Inspiration Foundation is planning for its next big milestone, the2nd Beneficiaries Meet in 2026. It will be a gathering of bringing families, children or patients together, who have benefited from the program.

This platform will not only celebrate the stories of those who have fought through hard times, but also give time to talk about how a community and foundation can work together to face the upcoming challenges. In the coming years, the organisation is also expanding their relations with schools, NGO’s or local associations to empower educational and livelihood support.

As it grows, Zo Inspiration Foundation continues to maintain professionalism with its ground-level spirit. What began with friends walking door-to-door during the pandemic isnow a trusted institution, but its heart remains the same.

About Zo Inspiration Foundation

On June 7, 2020, Zo Inspiration Foundation was launched when its Founder, Mr.Emmanuel Thangrosanga, with his small group of friends, started to connect with the families and the needy ones who are facing difficulties across Aizawl and nearby villages.

From emergency relief like food, rice and medical facilities to a registered non-profit organisation with an office, a Board of Directors, and a dedicated team, the journey was mind-blowing.