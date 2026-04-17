A Second Passport: Ambassador Theon Ali on Antigua and Barbuda's Citizenship Programme

With a passport ranked 24th globally and visa‑free access to over 150 destinations, the Caribbean nation offers Indian families a legally recognised path to citizenship.

For Indian high‑net‑worth families considering global mobility options, the Antigua and Barbuda Citizenship by Investment Programme has matured into one of the most family‑friendly and cost‑effective options in the Caribbean.

"The Citizenship by Investment Programme is not about selling passports," Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador Theon Ali explains. “It is about offering a second nationality through a regulated contribution that benefits our national development. Qualified individuals and their families gain a legally recognised citizenship, and Antigua and Barbuda gains investment that supports our economy.”

Established under the Citizenship by Investment Act of 2013, the programme grants citizenship following a due diligence process. The Antigua and Barbuda passport currently ranks 24th globally in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, providing visa‑free or visa‑on‑arrival access to more than 150 destinations. For an Indian business owner, this means visa‑free entry to the entire EU Schengen Area for ninety days, to the United Kingdom for six months, and to Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and Russia.

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Where Antigua genuinely distinguishes itself is in its definition of family. Eligible dependents include the spouse, children under thirty (including adult children who are financially dependent), dependent parents and grandparents aged fifty‑five or older, and unmarried dependent siblings without children of their own. Additional family members may be added after citizenship is granted, with no time limit.

The most popular investment route is the National Development Fund, requiring a contribution for a family of up to four persons. Payment is due only after the applicant receives in‑principle approval. Alternative routes include real estate investment or the University of the West Indies Fund for larger families, which includes a one‑year tuition scholarship.

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New citizens must spend a minimum of five days in Antigua and Barbuda within the first five years of citizenship. A proposed increase to thirty days under the new Eastern Caribbean CBI Regulatory Authority framework has been postponed to mid‑2026 and will not apply retroactively. Standard processing takes three to six months.

For Indian investors, the programme offers a balance of affordability, global access, and one of the most generous family inclusion policies in the Caribbean. Ambassador Ali adds: “Indian families in particular value the ability to secure a stable second nationality together. We have structured the dependent provisions to reflect that reality.”