New York City: In a striking gesture bridging history and the global stage, actor Jay Patel paid homage to legendary Indian freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma with a prominent billboard in Times Square. The tribute, timed to coincide with Varma’s death anniversary, brought the life and ideals of the revolutionary thinker to one of the world’s most visible public spaces, capturing the attention of passersby and global audiences alike.

Shyamji Krishna Varma, born on October 4, 1857, in Mandvi, Gujarat, was a pioneering intellectual and nationalist who played a key role in India’s independence movement. As a barrister and founder of India House in London, Varma created a center for revolutionary thought among Indian students abroad. His publication The Indian Sociologist challenged British colonial authority and inspired a generation of freedom fighters with its advocacy for self-rule and national pride.

Jay Patel, acclaimed for his portrayal of Varma in the historical film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, brought depth and authenticity to the role through extensive research. Patel’s study included archival exploration in London, where he immersed himself in Varma’s writings and the history of India House. The actor’s dedication to understanding Varma’s philosophy and revolutionary vision was evident in both his on-screen performance and off-screen advocacy.

During his research, Patel’s interest in India’s freedom movement extended to other towering figures of the era. This led him to write Barrister Mr. Patel, a book highlighting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s early legal career and his transformation into one of India’s most influential leaders. The book underscores how legal acumen and unwavering dedication to the nation shaped Patel’s contributions to India’s independence and governance.

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Reflecting on the Times Square tribute, Patel remarked that Shyamji Krishna Varma’s courage, self-reliance, and commitment to national service remain profoundly relevant today. “Figures like Varma are not just part of history—they are guiding lights for generations seeking to serve their country,” he said.

By placing Varma’s legacy at the heart of New York City, Patel has amplified awareness of a revolutionary whose contributions are often overlooked. The Times Square billboard stands as both a global tribute and a call to remember the ideals that shaped India’s struggle for freedom—a reminder that history can inspire action and admiration across borders.