A Visionary Producer from India: Ms. Anand on Her Journey to International Recognition

Ms. Anand has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most promising producers in the independent film circuit, earning widespread acclaim for her ability to shepherd diverse projects from conception to international festival success. Her 2023 short film "DAFFODILS" achieved critical recognition at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, where it won the Festival Producer’s Choice Award, the Vanguard Award for Excellence in Filmmaking, and the Indie Spirit Award.

The film’s journey continued with an Official Selection at the Beverly Hills International Film Festival, a Gold Winner title at the International Independent Film Awards, and a Bronze Award at the Independent Shorts Awards in Los Angeles. Notably, "DAFFODILS" was also nominated for Best First-Time Filmmaker Short at the Cannes World Film Festival, placing Ms. Anand’s work alongside celebrated global filmmakers. In 2024, her film "SILENT CYCLE" further cemented her reputation, earning official selections and awards at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Boston International Film Festival, Poppy Jasper International Film Festival, and more. Ms. Anand’s portfolio also includes directing and producing music videos and commercials, such as the widely viewed "ur lying" for Ira Sharma and a campaign for Dr. Kitchen, showcasing her versatility and commitment to elevating Indian narratives on the world stage.

Interview with Ms. Anand

Q: Your film "DAFFODILS" has won several awards, including the Festival Producer’s Choice Award at Idyllwild and a nomination at the Cannes World Film Festival. How did you approach producing a film that resonated so strongly with international juries?

A: As the producer, my approach was grounded in a deep belief in the story and a commitment to fostering a collaborative environment. I knew that when the team was fully invested in the vision, it would naturally translate into a product that felt authentic and compelling. From day one, I focused on emotional honesty in every aspect, from the script to the casting and visual design. We created a film that was intimate yet universally relatable, allowing it to resonate with juries and audiences alike. It wasn’t about trying to impress; it was about creating something that connected on a human level.

Q: "SILENT CYCLE" has been celebrated at festivals such as the Chicago South Asian Film Festival and the Boston International Film Festival. What do you think is key to producing films that connect with both Indian and international audiences?

A: I believe the key lies in authentic storytelling that bridges the personal and the universal. “SILENT CYCLE” is deeply rooted in Indian culture, particularly around the taboos of menstruation, but the emotional landscape—shame, confusion, intergenerational tension is something audiences everywhere can relate to. As a producer, I focus on preserving the cultural specificity while ensuring the story’s emotional core is clear and accessible. It’s about crafting a film that honors where it comes from, but also invites a global audience to find themselves in it.

Q: You have also produced music videos and commercials, such as Ira Sharma’s "ur lying" and the Dr. Kitchen campaign. How does your approach differ when producing for different formats?

A: Each format comes with its own rhythm and purpose. With music videos like Ira Sharma’s “ur lying,” it’s about capturing mood and emotion in a highly stylized, visually dynamic way that complements the artist’s voice. Commercials like the Dr. Kitchen campaign demand clarity, brand alignment, and immediate audience impact within a very short timeframe. My approach shifts depending on the format, but the core remains the same: understand the message, know the audience, and find the most compelling visual language to bring it to life. Adaptability is key.

Q: With so many accolades, what has been the most rewarding aspect of your journey as a producer so far?

A: The most rewarding part of this journey has been watching a story that began as an idea grow into something that moves people. Seeing the dedication of the team come alive on screen and then having that work resonate with audiences and be recognized at festivals is incredibly fulfilling. It reminds me why I do this: to give voice to stories. That sense of impact, both creative and emotional, keeps me driven to keep raising the bar.