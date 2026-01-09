Acharya Manish Ji: Learn to Live — Founder of HIIMS and Pioneer of the New Wave of Ayurveda in India

Ayurveda has been a part of India’s lifestyle for thousands of years, but today, the person who has given it a new identity, new energy, and new credibility is Acharya Manish Ji. His simple language, easy understanding, and ability to connect people with nature have earned him recognition across the country.

It was generally believed that Ayurveda could not help with old and serious diseases like cancer, kidney, liver, heart, blood pressure, diabetes, and infertility. But Acharya Manish Ji has changed this thinking. He has shown that when the body is given the right environment, any kind of serious or common disease can be reversed. He has proven to the world that Ayurveda has the power to reverse even life-threatening diseases and naturally make the body healthy.

Acharya Manish Ji firmly explains that the real cause of diseases is the toxic elements (toxins) that keep accumulating in the body. He also connects his idea with an ancient shloka, which is mentioned in many Ayurvedic texts —

“Sarvesham Roganam Nidhanam Kupitah Malah.”

Meaning, when waste and toxic substances accumulate in the body, health starts deteriorating. And when they are removed, the body naturally becomes strong again. Ayurvedic researchers say that when the body is completely detoxified, the internal environment of the body becomes alkaline, and in such an environment, disease-causing cells cannot thrive. This is why Panchakarma is considered extremely effective in preventing diseases.

The five main processes of Panchakarma — Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Basti, and Rakta Mokshan — help remove elements that weaken the body and assist in the formation of new, healthy cells. When the body becomes completely pure, a person feels relief from all kinds of diseases.

To bring these principles to people, Acharya Manish Ji established Learn to Live HIIMS — a chain of 120 hospitals aimed at freeing people from the fear of chronic diseases and instilling trust in the body’s natural ability. Here, emphasis is placed on natural treatments, simple routines, emotional balance, and a lifestyle that does not overly depend on medicines. Millions of people across India have improved their chronic diseases with the help of Learn to Live HIIMS, especially when they felt helpless themselves.

