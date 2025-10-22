Actium Plus Launches Procalp Activ Color+: Wins Consumers Over with Its Science-Led, Dermatologically Tested Promise

Procalp Activ Color+ is a new favorite in the haircare category. Introduced by Actium Plus, this next-generation hair color for women and men has already begun making waves for all the right reasons. Within just three months of its launch, it has earned remarkable trust among users, thanks to its science-backed, dermatologist-tested, and scalp-friendly formulation.

Users today are far more conscious about what they put on their hair. They want color that lasts longer, coverage that’s complete, and care that doesn’t compromise with scalp health and comfort. That’s where Procalp Activ Color+ steps in. Developed and made in Italy, it combines Intellicolor™ technology with nourishing ingredients to deliver a vibrant, permanent hair color; color that looks rich, feels soft, and keeps the scalp irritation-free.

Unlike most traditional formulas, Procalp Activ Color+ offers 100% grey coverage and a glossy, luminous finish, while staying kind to the scalp. Its gentle base is dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, and free from Ammonia, PPD, Resorcinol, and Parabens - making it a safe hair color option, even for those with very sensitive scalps.

“Our goal was to create the best hair color - one that not only colors beautifully but also respects the scalp and hair integrity,” shared an Actium Plus spokesperson. “The response so far has been overwhelming. Consumers are thrilled that they no longer need to choose between color and care.”

Every aspect of Procalp Activ Color+ reflects that philosophy of care. Its nourishing formula repairs damage, leaving hair softer and smoother after coloring. It is UV resistant and wash resistant, ensuring that the color remains rich and radiant even after multiple washes. Based on laboratory tests, users experience up to a 14% increase in hair shine, along with visibly smoother and darker strands with regular use.

This balance of performance and sensitivity makes Procalp Activ Color+ stand apart in a crowded market of permanent hair color products. It’s suitable for those with sensitive scalp conditions who have long struggled with irritation caused by chemical-heavy hair color formulations.

Available in Black and Brown, Procalp Activ Color+ caters to users who prefer either deep elegance or warm natural tones. It has gained attention for its uniform coverage and long lasting shine. Users have described it as the permanent hair color that finally delivers results without harsh side effects.

Science is at the heart of this innovation. The Intellicolor™ technology ensures even color absorption across every strand, giving hair a naturally luminous finish. Combined with nourishing actives, it enhances hair strength while reducing breakage and brittleness; a rare feat for most permanent hair color options in the market.

Feedback from early users has been encouraging. Many reported smoother texture and stronger strands post-coloring, along with noticeably longer color retention. What’s even more appreciated is the absence of post-color dryness or irritation, which is a common issue with conventional hair colors.

The product’s ppd, ammonia, resorcinol and paraben free composition has also struck a chord with dermatologists, who often recommend gentler alternatives to patients with scalp sensitivity. This has positioned Procalp Activ Color+ not just as a beauty product but as a smart, science-led choice for overall scalp health.

Being made in Italy adds an additional layer of credibility. Italian cosmetic craftsmanship is known for its precision and innovation, and Procalp Activ Color+ proudly carries that heritage forward. The attention to detail, the ingredient quality, and the rigorous testing make it stand out as a truly premium safe hair color solution.

“Women today expect more! They want color that cares, formulas that heal, and brands that are transparent. Procalp Activ Color+ delivers on all three,” added the spokesperson. “It’s not just another product; it’s a shift toward healthier beauty.”

As the buzz grows online and in salons, it’s clear that Actium Plus has tapped into a real consumer need. The brand has successfully combined dermatological expertise with hair science to deliver a product that people trust.

By blending style, safety, efficacy with innovation, Procalp Activ Color+ is setting new benchmarks in modern haircare. With its Italian roots, innovative technology, and commitment to sensitive scalp care, it has already become a preferred choice for users who want rich color without compromise.