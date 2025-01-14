Actor Bobby Deol and Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal associates themselves with The Popular Gaming App Boom

Popular actor Bobby Deol and cricket sensation Yuzvendra Chahal are the new brand ambassadors of fantasy sports app Boom 11 which is quite popular among gaming enthusiasts. Both of them recently shot for a special and electrifying ad for the innovative platform which will be soon out. The shoot for Boom 11's promotional campaign took place at the iconic Bahubali Studio in Borivali, Mumbai.

Bobby Deol is a charismatic Bollywood personality which in the last 30 years of his career has achieved the pinnacle of success while cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has made his mark in the field of cricket with his sheer grit and talent. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the dynamic and charismatic duo together. With Bobby Deol and Yuzvendra Chahal as its ambassadors, the app is poised to attract a diverse audience ranging from cinema buffs to cricket enthusiasts.

Boom 11 is owned by Pushpendra Singh from Reeva Madhya Pradesh.The app is designed to bring a thrilling experience to fantasy sports lovers. The app combines the excitement of cricket with strategic gameplay, offering users a chance to create their dream teams and win big.

Expressing his excitement to be associated with Boom 11, Bobby Deol said, "It's an exciting platform that connects the fans with the sport they love the most. The most thrilling aspect of the game app is that it is designed in such a way that every fan will be thoroughly entertained with high potential of winning the game".

Yuzvendra Chahal too expressed his happiness to be associated with the app and said, "I am very glad to be associated with a game which is resonating with millions of people in the country. The popularity of the game is increasing day by day and more and more sports enthusiasts are showing interest in the game".

Boom 11’s latest campaign aims to capture the spirit of sportsmanship, teamwork and entertainment, making it a promising venture in the world of fantasy sports.

Creative director of the gaming app Manish Kishore said, "Associating with Bobby Deol and Yuzvendra Chahal for Boom 11 is sort of a dream come true for me. Both of them are popular public personalities who have achieved great success with their determination and hard work. We are happy that we were able to rope in such great personalities for our app".

It is interesting to know that writer/director Manish Kishore is also the owner of India's Fantasy App and Emraan Hashmi is the brand ambassador of the app.

He has also written and directed many acclaimed films in the past. He wrote Kashi : In Search Of Ganga, he also wrote Pulkit Samrat and Isabelle Kaif starrer film Khushamadeed Suswagatam and directed Mrs. Falani starring Swara Bhaskar. He is also working on another film with Sharman Joshi and Daisy which is titled as Ghost Of Gandhi.

Producer Sofia Agrawal and Manish Agrawal from Three Arrows Productions, the the producer of Boom 11 ad said, "Bobby Deol is the epitome of hard work and success. The way he has worked hard to resurrect his career in recent years has shown a path to millions. The rising popularity of Boom 11 has motivated him to align with the game. Yuzvendra Chahal is not only a cricketer but he is also a popular social media personality. We are sure that both personalities will help us to popularize the game more among their fans".

Three Arrows Production is known to have previously produced film like Mrs. Falani with Swara Bhaskar and another film called Ghost of Gandhi is currently in the production stage. The production company is also credited to produce an ad for the India’s Fantasy app with actor Emraan Hashmi.