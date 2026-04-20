Green Power Boost: Adani Energy Commissions 1,000 MW HVDC Link to Secure Mumbai’s Electricity Future

In a major boost to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s (MMR) energy security, Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) on Monday announced the commissioning of a 1,000 megawatt (MW) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission link. The project is a direct response to the massive October 2020 blackout and is designed to insulate India’s financial capital from future large-scale power outages.

The Kudus–Aarey link is a marvel of urban engineering, featuring the world’s first compact HVDC substation designed specifically for dense city environments. Stretching across an 80-km corridor—comprising 30 km of overhead lines and 50 km of underground cables—the project allows Mumbai to draw high-capacity power from outside city limits without disrupting the existing urban sprawl.

Ending the Blackout Threat

By enabling more controlled and efficient power flows, the link reduces Mumbai’s heavy dependence on in-city generation. "The project enhances grid stability, decongests existing networks, and strengthens the city’s energy security," said Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. He noted that this is one of the fastest HVDC projects ever commissioned, utilizing advanced Voltage Source Converter (VSC) technology to maintain voltage stability even during peak demand.

Key Features

Renewable Integration: The link acts as a "green highway," allowing large-scale renewable energy from other regions to flow directly into the MMR grid.

Black-Start Capability: In the event of a grid failure, the system can restore power independently without relying on external sources, ensuring quicker recovery.

Efficiency: The HVDC technology significantly reduces transmission losses over long distances compared to traditional AC lines.

The Future of Urban Energy

With Mumbai being one of India's most energy-intensive clusters, the additional 1,000 MW capacity marks a significant shift in the city's electricity delivery model. As AESL ramps up its transmission network—which now stands at nearly 28,000 ckm—the Kudus-Aarey link stands as a global benchmark for urban HVDC infeeds, proving that clean, reliable power can be successfully integrated into the world's most crowded cities.