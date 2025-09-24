Adani Energy Solutions Becomes India’s First Transmission Utility to Earn Zero-Waste-to-Landfill Certification

Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has announced that all its operational sites and corporate headquarters have been certified as ‘Zero-Waste-to-Landfill’ (ZWL) by Intertek, a global provider of quality assurance services.

The certification confirms that AESL has achieved a 100% diversion rate, ensuring no waste is sent to landfills. Under the ZWL framework, companies must divert at least 90% of their waste through reduction, reuse, recycling, and recovery processes.

AESL has consistently reported industry-leading diversion rates over the past three years—99.87% in FY22, 99.88% in FY23, and 99.99% in FY24. With its latest performance, it has become the only transmission company in India to sustain above 99% diversion levels for three consecutive years and to reach a 100% diversion milestone.

The company’s operations span 54 locations across 16 states, many situated in remote and challenging terrains. Achieving ZWL status under such conditions, the company said, underscores its focus on environmental stewardship as part of its larger ESG (environmental, social and governance) vision to rank among the top 10 global electric utilities in sustainability benchmarking.

Industry observers note that the certification is not only a validation of AESL’s internal processes but also sets a benchmark for other utilities and infrastructure firms in India. With regulatory focus increasing on circular economy practices, the company’s achievement could encourage more players in the sector to adopt waste reduction and resource recovery at scale.