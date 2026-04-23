Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) posted a 32% rise in adjusted full-year profit on Friday, bolstered by strong execution in its transmission and smart metering segments and the commissioning of landmark infrastructure projects.

The company, India’s largest private power transmission and distribution firm, reported an all-time high total income of ₹28,325 crore for FY26. Consolidated EBITDA for the year rose 13% to ₹8,726 crore, reflecting steady margins in its core transmission business and rapid scaling in digital energy solutions.

A key highlight of the final quarter was the completion of the Mumbai HVDC project, a world-first compact High-Voltage Direct Current link designed to inject 1,000 MW of power into the city's grid. The project strengthens AESL's grip on the Mumbai distribution market, where it already serves over 13 million consumers.

"We are pleased to have delivered robust performance in FY26, underpinned by consistent operational execution," said Kandarp Patel, CEO of Adani Energy Solutions. "The commissioning of five transmission projects in Q4 alone is a testament to our on-ground execution strengths."

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Smart Metering & Growth

AESL also achieved a significant industry benchmark by surpassing 1 crore smart meter installations during the year. The company’s order book for smart meters currently stands at 24.6 million units, representing a revenue potential of approximately ₹29,519 crore.

The company’s capital expenditure for the year rose to ₹14,232 crore, a 24% increase from the previous fiscal. AESL’s transmission pipeline remains robust with 13 projects under construction worth over ₹71,779 crore, while the near-term tendering opportunity in the sector is estimated at ₹1.5 lakh crore.

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