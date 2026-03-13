Adani Foundation Expands ‘Swabhimaan’ Programme, Targets 10 Lakh Women Entrepreneurs Across India

The Adani Foundation has announced plans to expand its women empowerment initiative, Swabhimaan | Image: Republic

The Adani Foundation has announced the national expansion of its flagship women empowerment initiative, Swabhimaan, aiming to support 10 lakh women entrepreneurs across India.

The announcement was made at an event titled “Swabhimaan – The Rise of She”, held at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai. The event showcased the programme’s impact on women’s livelihoods and entrepreneurship.

The expansion comes as the foundation approaches its 30th anniversary in August 2026.

First Phase to Focus on Maharashtra

According to the foundation, the first phase of the programme’s expansion will focus on Maharashtra, where the initiative aims to reach one lakh women within the first year.

The programme is being implemented in partnership with Mahila Arthik Vikas Mahamandal through a public–private partnership model.

The initiative focuses on helping women start or expand micro-enterprises through skills training, entrepreneurship development, financial literacy and digital literacy programmes.

The Swabhimaan programme has already supported more than 4,500 women in Mumbai from underserved communities, helping them develop sustainable livelihood opportunities.

According to the foundation, the initiative has enabled many participants to launch small businesses and home-based ventures, while over 800 women have reportedly achieved annual earnings of ₹1 lakh or more, often referred to as “Lakhpati Didis”.

A community marketplace called Swateja Mart was also inaugurated at the event to provide women entrepreneurs with a platform to sell products through both online and offline channels. The initiative includes a cloud kitchen aimed at supporting women-led food businesses.

Leaders Highlight Women Entrepreneurship Push

The event was attended by several public officials and representatives from the Adani Foundation.

Priti Adani said the programme aims to strengthen local economies by supporting women entrepreneurs.

“Swabhimaan reflects our belief that empowering women is one of the most powerful ways to strengthen communities and build resilient local economies,” she said.

Aditi Tatkare said initiatives focused on financial literacy and entrepreneurship can complement government programmes aimed at supporting women.

Ritu Tawde said initiatives such as Swabhimaan are helping women build financial confidence and entrepreneurial skills in underserved communities.

Wider Reach of Adani Foundation Programmes

The Adani Foundation currently works across more than 7,000 villages in 22 states, reaching around 9.6 million people through programmes focused on education, healthcare, livelihoods and community development.