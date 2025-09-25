Adani Green Talks 2025: Gautam Adani Celebrates Social Innovators Driving India’s ‘Second Freedom Struggle

The Adani Group on Wednesday hosted the fourth edition of Adani Green Talks, a platform that brings together social entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers driving sustainable and inclusive solutions. The event, which has quickly become one of India’s leading forums for social innovation, opened with a keynote by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, who urged young entrepreneurs to participate in what he called India’s “second freedom struggle”—a pursuit of independence in technology and social impact that uplifts communities and strengthens democracy.



Reflecting on the growth of Green Talks since its inception in 2021, Mr Adani highlighted past success stories such as GenRobotics, which has helped thousands escape manual scavenging; Navalt, which runs solar-electric ferries at just four paise per passenger per kilometre; and Marut Drones, whose “Drone Didis of Kashi” program empowers women as agri-entrepreneurs. “These journeys show that vision, when paired with perseverance, can redefine possibilities,” he said.



The 2025 edition showcased five pioneering entrepreneurs addressing pressing challenges across sectors. Among them were Abhishek Chhazed of Recyclex, promoting greener construction materials; Akshita Sachdeva and Bonny Dave of Trestle Labs, expanding assistive technology for the visually impaired; Manoj Sanker of Nemocare Wellness, innovating neonatal and maternal healthcare devices; Jenil Gandhi and Manan Vyas of Avinya Leather, advancing plant-based vegan leather; and Sowmya Balendiran of Sea6 Energy, developing sustainable seaweed farming.



The event also introduced the Adani Green Talks Social Impact Awards and the inaugural Lok Kalyan Award, presented to Dr Krishna Ella, Founder of Bharat Biotech, for his role in global public health through indigenous vaccines, including Covaxin. Actor Vikrant Massey, a National Award winner, attended the event as a symbol of resilience and determination, traits celebrated among the entrepreneurs.



Mr Adani announced a partnership with NDTV to expand Green Talks’ outreach to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, aiming to connect local innovators with global platforms. He described Green Talks as a “living platform” for collaboration, turning ideas into action and nurturing solutions aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Since its launch, Green Talks has evolved into a key bridge between innovation, policy, and society, fostering a generation of entrepreneurs striving for impact, sustainability, and social progress.