Adani Group Bets Big On Odisha, Announces Rs 33,000+ Crore Investments In Data, Power, Cement

New Delhi: The Adani Group on Wednesday announced major investments in Odisha across digital infrastructure, power generation and cement manufacturing, while positioning the state as a key driver of India’s next phase of growth.

Addressing a gathering in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ (APSEZ) and Chairman of ACC Cement Karan Adani said the conglomerate is transitioning from being a participant in the state’s growth story to becoming a long-term “builder”.

“We have been in Odisha for years… but today is different. Today we break ground on three projects that are not simply investments in capacity. They are investments in what Odisha is becoming,” he said.

Three Major Projects Announced

The Adani Group unveiled three key projects with a combined investment exceeding Rs 33,000 crore:

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Data Centre in Bhubaneswar:

To be built at Info Valley, the facility will support AI, cloud computing and digital services. Adani described it as “Odisha’s claim on the digital economy”, adding it would create around 200 high-end jobs.

Thermal Power Plant near Cuttack:

The project aims to strengthen energy security in the state. “Growth without reliable power is growth that stalls,” he said, noting the plant is expected to generate about 7,000 jobs.

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Cement Manufacturing Unit near Cuttack

The unit will support infrastructure development while generating around 2,500 jobs. Adani linked it to the “geography of opportunity”, emphasising local production for local growth.

Odisha’s Historical Legacy

In a speech that blended investment outlook with historical reflection, Adani invoked Odisha’s past—from the transformation of Emperor Ashoka after the Kalinga war to the maritime reach of ancient Kalinga and the architectural brilliance of the Konark Sun Temple.

He said the state has historically shaped global narratives, noting that Odisha “did not merely witness history, it redirected it.”

Drawing parallels between past and present, he said modern infrastructure projects reflect the same civilisational impulse to build for future generations.

Vision And Growth Outlook

Adani also referenced Odisha’s long-term economic roadmap, which targets a $500 billion economy by 2036 and $1.5 trillion by 2047. He said the vision is backed by strong fundamentals including natural resources, coastline, workforce and governance reforms.

“What makes Odisha’s vision credible is that the foundation is real. The resources are here. The people are here. The governance reform is happening,” he said.

Partnership With Odisha

Thanking the state government, Adani emphasised that the group’s presence in Odisha is rooted in long-term alignment.

“The Adani Group’s stake in Odisha’s success is not incidental. It is structural. The more Odisha grows, the more we grow with it,” he said.

He also underlined that the projects are intended to benefit local communities, stating that development must be “for you and with you”.