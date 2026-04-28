Adani Group Commits $100 Billion to AI Infrastructure; Jeet Adani Lays Foundation for Vizag Hub

Visakhapatnam is set to become the anchor of India's AI revolution. At a stone-laying ceremony today, Jeet Adani, Director of the Adani Group, unveiled a vision to transform Vizag into a global frontier for artificial intelligence. The new data center hub, a strategic collaboration between the Adani Group, Google, and Airtel, aims to deliver nearly 1 Gigawatt (GW) of capacity, a scale nearly equivalent to India’s entire current national capacity.

The Energy-Intelligence Equation

Speaking at the ceremony attended by Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, Jeet Adani emphasized that the global AI race is defined by infrastructure, not just software.

"AI may be written in code, but it runs on electricity," Adani said. He highlighted that because energy is the largest component of computing costs, India’s structural advantage in power generation and transmission is critical. The Adani Group has committed $100 billion to build an integrated platform spanning energy, digital networks, and data centers to democratize intelligence through affordability.

For decades, India’s digital connectivity was concentrated in Mumbai and Chennai. Today's groundbreaking marks a decisive shift. With new undersea cable landing infrastructure, Visakhapatnam is emerging as a critical gateway to global data flows. "Just as Bengaluru defined India’s technology revolution, Visakhapatnam is going to anchor India’s AI revolution," Adani stated. He credited the "2.0 leadership" of CM Chandrababu Naidu for the speed and clarity that brought the project from vision to delivery.

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Scaling for the AI Century

The project is designed for scale, resilience, and speed. By integrating Google’s global technology leadership and Airtel’s connectivity with Adani’s infrastructure, the hub will reduce latency and enable faster AI workloads.

The move is part of a broader vision to ensure India doesn't just design AI models but builds the physical systems required to sustain them. "India will build the future, architect intelligence, and democratize it," Adani concluded.