Guna’s Biggest Investment: Pranav Adani Launches ₹1,060 Cr Cement Unit to Fuel MP Growth

The Guna plant is a direct result of the commitment made by Chairman Gautam Adani during the Global Investors Summit. The Group has pledged a staggering ₹110,000 crore for Madhya Pradesh. This capital is earmarked for diverse sectors including Hydro Pumped Storage, Cement, Mining, and Green Energy. Pranav Adani emphasized that these initiatives are designed to bring real transformation to people’s lives, with a target to generate massive employment opportunities by the end of the decade.

Guna’s Largest Industrial Milestone

With a total investment exceeding ₹1,060 crore, this grinding unit stands as the single largest industrial project in Guna’s history. The project will be executed in two phases, boasting an annual capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes. Phase One is targeted for commissioning by 2028. Beyond the numbers, the plant will provide direct and indirect employment to 1,500 people, fueling local supply chains, transportation businesses, and small-scale services.

Powering Madhya Pradesh’s GDP

The Adani Group is already a major player in the state’s energy landscape. Currently supplying 1,200 MW of electricity, the Group is preparing to add another 5,600 MW to meet growing demands. This infrastructure push aligns with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s vision to see the state's GDP exceed ₹15 lakh crore. Pranav Adani noted that improvements in logistics and the PM Gati-Shakti Vision have created a robust environment for such large-scale investments.

The new unit joins Adani Cement’s nationwide capacity of 109 MTPA. The leadership highlighted that the Guna project will prioritize speed, quality, and environmental standards. Following this groundbreaking, the Group is already looking toward its next milestone—laying the foundation for another cement plant in Ujjain. Over its lifecycle, the Guna project is expected to contribute over ₹6,000 crore to the state treasury.