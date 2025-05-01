Adani-Led Vizhinjam Port to Be Dedicated to Nation by PM Modi Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to dedicate the Adani-led Vizhinjam International Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport to the nation on May 2, marking a significant milestone in India's maritime infrastructure. Developed under a public-private partnership (PPP) model, the project is spearheaded by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited, the concessionaire responsible for its execution.​



The Vizhinjam port, located near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala , is India's first dedicated container transshipment port. With a natural draft depth of over 18 meters, scalable up to 20 meters, it is strategically positioned just 10 nautical miles from the international shipping route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East . This location is expected to significantly enhance India's maritime trade by reducing dependence on foreign transshipment hubs.

The project, valued at Rs 8,900 crore, commenced construction on December 5, 2015, after Adani Ports emerged as the sole bidder in a competitive process and signed the agreement in September that year . The port is being developed in a landlord model with a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) basis, with a concession period of 40 years, extendable by another 20 years.



AS Suresh Babu, former managing director and CEO of Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), recalled the journey that led to the project's realization. "In 2014, the fourth tender was floated. Around five major companies qualified; three purchased the tender documents, but finally, only Adani submitted the price bid," he said. Praising Adani’s role, Babu added, "This is a project for India. Adani, being the concessionaire, has the expertise and understanding of both Indian and Kerala conditions. Only they could navigate the complex challenges involved and bring the project to this stage."​



Despite initial plans to commence operations by 2018, the project faced delays due to various challenges, including local protests and natural calamities. However, the port achieved a significant milestone in July 2024 by welcoming its first mothership, the container carrier "San Fernando." In April 2025, it further highlighted its strategic significance by accommodating the MSC Türkiye, the world's largest eco-friendly container ship.



The inauguration of the Vizhinjam port is expected to bolster India's position in global maritime trade, providing a critical link in international shipping routes and transforming Kerala into a major maritime gateway.