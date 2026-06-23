Adani Mundra Airport Commercial Flights Launched to Accelerate India's Supply Chain Network

Adani Mundra Airport has officially commenced commercial operations, launching inaugural scheduled flights in partnership with Star Air. The new services connect the Kutch region to Mumbai, Goa, and six other major Indian cities. This milestone is designed to transform Mundra into a premier, multi-modal logistics and business hub, bridging the gap between port operations and national supply chains.

By establishing an express air corridor, the Adani Group aims to reduce travel time for traders, business professionals, and tourists alike. This development directly supports the efficiency of the Mundra Port, India’s largest private port, and the sprawling Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), which serves as a central pillar of the nation’s import-export economy.

Connecting India Through Mundra

Starting today, Star Air will operate flights connecting Mundra to a network of eight key destinations:

Major Routes: Mumbai, Goa, Bengaluru, and Hindon (Delhi NCR).

Regional Connectivity: Surat, Belagavi, Kolhapur, and Nanded.

These routes are expected to provide the essential "last-mile" connectivity that integrates regional trade volumes into the broader national and global supply chain, fostering an environment of rapid commercial growth.

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Engineered for both efficiency and growth, the airport features a 1,900-metre runway capable of handling diverse passenger and cargo aircraft. The modern terminal has been designed with user experience at the forefront, offering:

Spacious passenger lounges and a full-service food court.

Multiple check-in counters and streamlined boarding processes.

Full accessibility features, including wheelchair facilities and dedicated drop-off zones.

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