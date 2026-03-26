Adani Partners Youth4Jobs To Launch 2026 Global Ability Photography Challenge

Ahmedabad: NotJustArt, a venture of Youth4Jobs, in partnership with Adani GreenXTalks, has launched the fifth edition of the Global Ability Photography Challenge (GAPC) 2026, an inclusive photography competition exclusively for persons with disabilities.

The challenge is open globally and free to enter, inviting both amateur and professional photographers to submit work reflecting their lived experiences and perspectives. Organisers said the initiative aims to bring disability-led narratives into the mainstream and reshape societal perceptions.

Over its previous four editions, the competition has evolved into a global platform, reaching over 8 million people and attracting more than 50,000 participants from over 30 countries. The 2025 exhibition was showcased internationally in Japan and Dubai.

Meera Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Youth4Jobs Foundation, said the platform highlights how persons with disabilities lead with unique and powerful perspectives when given the opportunity. She added that many winners have gone on to overcome challenges and break new ground creatively.

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Jeet Adani, Director at Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, said the initiative provides a platform to showcase global talent and bring participants together through photography, describing it as a universal and creative medium.

The competition carries a prize pool with ₹5 lakh for the winner, ₹3 lakh for the second prize, and ₹2 lakh for the third. Participants ranked fourth to tenth will receive ₹1 lakh each. The top 20 entries will be featured in a curated exhibition, while the top 10 winners will receive specially designed trophies.

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The award ceremony and exhibition are scheduled to be held on June 24, 2026, in Ahmedabad. Travel and accommodation will be covered for selected Indian winners and one international participant.

Selected entries will also be featured across media platforms and global campaigns, organisers said. Entries for the competition are currently open, and photographers with disabilities worldwide are encouraged to apply through the official submission portal.