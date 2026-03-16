Adani Power Wins 1,600 MW Supply Contract from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited

Adani Power said it has received a Letter of Award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for the long-term supply of 1,600 MW of electricity, marking another contract win for the company amid rising demand for power in India.

The company secured the project through a competitive bidding process, offering electricity at a tariff of ₹5.30 per kilowatt-hour. The supply will come from one of its upcoming ultra-supercritical thermal power projects and is expected to begin in the financial year 2030–31 under a 25-year power supply agreement (PSA).

The contract comes at a time when India is witnessing renewed investments in thermal power capacity as electricity demand continues to grow. The power supply arrangement forms part of efforts to expand generation capacity to support rising consumption across industry, urban infrastructure and households. According to the company, India is targeting the addition of around 100 GW of thermal power capacity by 2032.

Adani Power said it has secured five long-term power supply agreements during FY25–26, with a combined capacity of 10,400 MW, reflecting increased procurement by state utilities.

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Capacity Pipeline and Contracted Supply

With the latest award, the company said 13.3 GW of its 23.8 GW under-construction pipeline has now been tied up through long-term supply agreements.

Currently, more than 95% of the company’s operational capacity of about 18.15 GW is already contracted under medium- to long-term PSAs. In addition, over 55% of its upcoming generation capacity has been secured under 25-year agreements, providing visibility on future output and revenue streams.

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Fuel Linkage and Project Plans

The Maharashtra power procurement bid includes a pre-determined coal linkage, which the company said would support stable fuel supply for the project and help maintain cost efficiency over the contract period.

Adani Power is currently executing a major capacity expansion plan aimed at increasing its generation capacity from 18.15 GW to around 41.87 GW by FY32.

The expansion programme involves investments estimated at around ₹2 lakh crore, reflecting growing demand for reliable base-load power in the country.

India’s electricity demand has been rising steadily, driven by industrial expansion, urbanisation, and increased household electrification. Thermal power continues to play a key role in ensuring base-load supply even as the country accelerates renewable energy deployment.