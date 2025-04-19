Adani Realty Wins Grohe Hurun India Visionary Real Estate Brand Award 2025

Adani Realty, the real estate arm of the Adani Group, has been awarded the prestigious Grohe Hurun India Visionary Real Estate Brand of the Year for 2025. The accolade was presented at India’s Most Respected Real Estate Leaders’ Conclave in New Delhi, acknowledging Adani Realty's exceptional contributions to the industry.



"This recognition is a reflection of our unwavering focus on building world-class developments and our belief in transformative growth led by purpose and precision," stated a spokesperson from Adani Realty.



Steady Growth and Innovation

Adani Realty embarked on its journey in 2010 with the inauguration of Shantigram — a sprawling 600-acre integrated township located in Ahmedabad. Since its inception, the company has demonstrated consistent growth, diversifying its portfolio across various asset classes such as residential, commercial, and social infrastructure. Today, Adani Realty boasts a robust presence in dynamic urban hubs like Mumbai, Pune, Gurugram, and its hometown of Ahmedabad, strategically positioning itself in high-growth markets across India.



Read More

Adani’s Colombo Terminal Commences Operations

