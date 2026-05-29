Adani Skills Partners With Gujarat Government To Transform 11 ITIs Across Kutch

Adani Skills & Education (ASE) has finalized two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Government of Gujarat to transform 11 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the Kutch district through industry-linked training.

The partnership aims to build a scalable talent ecosystem as Kutch rapidly turns into a major national hub for renewable energy, logistics, and industrial infrastructure. The initiative focuses on equipping local youth with specialized skills to secure employment within the region's expanding industrial landscape.

The formal exchange of the MoUs took place at the GAIMS Auditorium in Bhuj during ASE’s 'Karma Utsav' platform. The event, which highlights workforce development and skill-led careers, drew over 650 students, educators, policymakers, and industry representatives.

The joint initiative will introduce an upgraded curriculum, modernized infrastructure, and comprehensive faculty development. Students will gain direct access to on-the-job training, simulations, and dedicated Centres of Excellence to align technical education with active market demands.

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Economic Self-Reliance

During the event, ASE distributed 'Skill2Employ' invitations to graduating students, while 22 individuals received Certificates of Excellence for top performance. Additionally, 30 institutional instructors completed specialized training under ASE's Train-the-Trainer program to ensure high teaching standards.

Addressing the gathering, Gujarat’s Cabinet Minister for Labour, Skill Development & Employment Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya stated that the key objective is to deliver global-level technical training. He emphasized that helping young people become self-reliant remains foundational to the broader Skill India mission.

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Reducing Talent Migration In Kutch

The collaboration directly targets the challenge of talent migration by matching classroom lessons with practical corporate exposure. By preparing students to be productive from their first day on the job, the program ensures that local industrial growth is powered primarily by local residents.

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Executive Officer of ASE, noted that Kutch remains central to the organization's long-term training vision. He added that the deep investment in the region aims to support long-term regional transformation through a continuously skilled workforce.

The comprehensive 10-point agenda developed by ASE for upgrading these technical institutes is now gaining national attention. Several other states across India are currently looking to replicate the framework, referencing it as a successful "Gujarat Model" for vocational training.