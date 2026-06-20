Admissions Open 2026–27 at ASCT’s Lalit Seth Institute for Aviation & Logistics Careers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: ASCT’s Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, Mumbai, has announced admissions for the Academic Year 2026–27, offering students an opportunity to pursue industry-oriented education in one of India’s fastest-growing sectors. With aviation, airport operations, logistics, cargo management, and global supply chain networks expanding rapidly across the country, the demand for skilled professionals has never been greater. The institute aims to prepare students for these emerging opportunities through a unique blend of academic learning and practical industry exposure.

Established with the vision of developing future-ready professionals, ASCT’s Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management focuses on delivering skill-based education that aligns with the evolving needs of the aviation and logistics industry. Under the guidance of Founder Member Mr. Lalit Kumar Seth and Principal Dr. Nishant Lalit Seth, the institute emphasizes professional development, operational knowledge, and industry readiness. Students are exposed to various aspects of aviation, airport management, logistics operations, cargo handling, customer service, and supply chain management, enabling them to build strong foundations for successful careers.

A key differentiator of the institute is its innovative learning methodology that combines four days of industry training with two days of classroom education every week. This industry-integrated approach allows students to gain practical knowledge while continuing their academic studies. Through internships, workplace exposure, and hands-on learning experiences, students develop professional skills, communication abilities, and operational expertise that are highly valued by employers. The institute also offers an Earn While You Learn initiative, under which eligible students receive a monthly stipend and travel support, providing additional encouragement and industry engagement during their academic journey. To further enhance global employability, students are provided foreign language training in French, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese, and Arabic.

The institute’s academic framework is strengthened through collaborations with reputed universities. Students can pursue Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) programmes in Aviation & Logistics through Sikkim Skill University. These programmes are designed to combine academic excellence with industry relevance, ensuring that graduates possess both theoretical understanding and practical competence. In addition to core aviation and logistics studies, students gain exposure to specialized areas such as Airport Management, Logistics Marketing & Management, Custom Clearance, Ramp Operations, Cabin Crew Training, Air Waybill Operations, and Import-Export Procedures.

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Admissions for the Academic Year 2026–27 are now open for students who have successfully completed their 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized board. With limited seats available, aspiring students are encouraged to apply early and take advantage of an educational model that combines classroom learning, industry experience, and professional development. Through its commitment to practical training, academic excellence, and industry collaboration, ASCT’s Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management continues to create pathways for successful careers in aviation and logistics.

For admission enquiries, interested students and parents may contact the institute at 1306, 13th Floor, Swaroop Aditya Avenue, Marol Pipeline Road, J.B. Nagar, Andheri (East), Mumbai – 400099,

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Contact No: +91 8108052237 / +91 9326578912,

Email Id: edu@asctindia.com

About the Institute

ASCT’s Lalit Seth Institute of Aviation & Logistics Management, established under Asaavari Seth Charitable Trust, is dedicated to providing industry-oriented education in aviation and logistics management. The institute combines academic learning with practical industry exposure to prepare students for careers in aviation, airport operations, cargo management, logistics, and supply chain management. Through professional training, industry partnerships, and skill-based education, the institute aims to develop competent professionals capable of meeting the evolving demands of the global aviation and logistics industry.