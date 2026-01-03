AFI FEST–Screened Behind Mask Puts Cinematographer Simran Sawhney In Global Spotlight

Indian cinematographer Simran Sawhney is emerging as a notable creative force on the international festival circuit, with her latest film Behind the Mask screening at AFI FEST 2025, one of the world’s most respected film showcases. The screening has further strengthened her growing reputation as one of the few Indian women making consistent inroads behind the camera on global platforms.

At AFI FEST, Behind the Mask drew attention for its controlled and emotionally aligned visual language. The film’s lighting, in particular, became a key talking point during the post-screening discussion, with the moderator describing it as among the most intuitively executed rehearsal lighting seen in recent years. The remark underscored how closely the cinematography supported performance, rather than competing with it.

Sawhney, a recipient of Amazon’s Innovation Storytelling Grant, has built a steady international presence through a body of work recognised across prominent festivals. Her short film Knock has screened at major platforms, including the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival, Venice Shorts, Kosice International Film Festival, Sweden Film Awards, Pune Short Film Festival, and multiple festival selections across India, including New Delhi and Jaipur.

Her work on The Patricias’ further earned recognition from the NATAS Production Awards and Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival, an Academy Award–qualifying festival, reinforcing her credibility within the global independent film ecosystem.

Industry professionals familiar with her work point to a defining trait: adaptability. Rather than imposing a signature visual style, Sawhney tailors her cinematography to the emotional and psychological space of each story. Her frames are driven by observation and narrative need, a quality that has earned her a reputation for precision and restraint on set.

Preparation remains central to her process. “Prep is everything,” Sawhney has said, emphasising clarity of intent as essential in fast-moving production environments where time and resources are limited. That discipline translates into visuals that feel lived-in rather than staged.

As one of the few Indian women working consistently as a cinematographer across international projects, Sawhney’s rise reflects a larger shift underway in global filmmaking. In an industry still marked by underrepresentation behind the camera, her trajectory signals progress built on sustained craft rather than momentary visibility.