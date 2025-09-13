Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 13 September 2025 at 20:32 IST

Aflairza and the New Face of Indian Beauty: Trends That Change Overnight

Aflairza is driving India’s rapid beauty evolution. Its rapid experimentation and viral appeal have made it a standout force in India’s fast-evolving beauty landscape.

Reported by: Initiative Desk
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Aflairza is driving India’s rapid beauty evolution. Its rapid experimentation and viral appeal have made it a standout force in India’s fast-evolving beauty landscape.
Aflairza is driving India’s rapid beauty evolution. Its rapid experimentation and viral appeal have made it a standout force in India’s fast-evolving beauty landscape. | Image: Aflairza
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

India’s beauty landscape is undergoing a rapid transformation, moving far beyond the kajal–lipstick–compact routine that once defined everyday essentials. Today, palettes, mists, hybrid formulas, and multi-use products have become staples for urban consumers who want their look to hold up from office commutes to wedding dance floors.

Much of this change has been fuelled by social media. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have turned beauty into a fast-shifting carousel of trends, where a shade or technique can go viral one week and fade the next. For many young Indians, makeup has become a daily expression of identity, mood, and creativity, rather than something reserved only for festivals or special occasions.

Beauty brands have had to keep pace. Aflairza, among the early movers, has released versatile palettes and skincare-infused bases designed for long wear, reflecting the demand for products that balance convenience with creativity. The idea is simple: one product should work for the 9 a.m. meeting, the evening get-together, and even the sangeet stage.

Makeup professionals confirm this shift in preferences. “Brides today don’t want heavy coats; they ask for breathable, lasting layers,” says Ahmedabad-based artist Jiya Sosa. “Most clients walk in with Instagram screenshots. Keeping up with trends is part of our job now.”

Driven by millennials and Gen Z, beauty in India is no longer a fixed ritual—it’s a lifestyle that reinvents itself constantly. From viral reels to quick-fire brand launches, the industry is learning that in today’s India, beauty is immediate, experimental, and deeply personal.

READ ALSO- Two Major Temples in Kerala Received Bomb Threats Today, Security Forces Deployed on the Spot

Published By : Stutie Ojha

Published On: 13 September 2025 at 20:32 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source