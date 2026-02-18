After a Successful Ahmedabad Masterclass, Gujarat’s Fav Celebrity MUA & Educator Aayushi Patel Takes Her Expertise to Bigger Cities

The beauty industry is evolving fast. Today, makeup artists are no longer defined only by their work behind the scenes. They are educators, mentors, and voices shaping the next generation. And when an artist successfully steps into that role, the industry takes notice. Aayushi Patel is one such name.

With the success of her recent professional makeup masterclass in Ahmedabad, Aayushi has once again proved why she is fast becoming one of Gujarat’s most trusted makeup educators and a bride’s favourite across the state. The six-day intensive program witnessed an overwhelming response, drawing aspiring artists and working professionals eager to learn from her real-world experience.

Held in Ahmedabad, the masterclass focused on taking students from basics to advanced techniques through hands-on training. The sessions were designed to mirror real industry demands rather than textbook theory. Participants walked away not just inspired, but professionally equipped with techniques trusted by brides, creators, and celebrities alike.

The strong response to the Ahmedabad edition has naturally opened doors for what comes next. Industry buzz suggests that Aayushi is now preparing to take her masterclass format to larger cities, bringing the same structured, industry-approved approach that made her one of Ahmedabad’s most in-demand makeup artists to a wider audience. If sources are to be believed, Mumbai could be the next stop, marking a significant step in her journey from a Gujarat-based success story to a national presence. Preparations are being kept under wraps, but Aayushi’s next masterclass announcement could drop anytime soon.

Reflecting on the experience, Aayushi shared, “Teaching has been incredibly fulfilling. I’ve learned that when you share knowledge honestly, it comes back multiplied. These masterclasses remind me why I started and how important it is to uplift others along the way.”

Throughout her journey, Aayushi has collaborated with models and worked on creative shoots with well-known wedding photography platforms such as Wed Join, Picturesque Productions, Jigarbhavsar Photography, Sachin Rajput, Wedding Gateway, among others. Her NykaaPro collab is giving major inspo to garba-loving girls everywhere.