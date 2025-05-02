After ERP, DSM, HIMS of IT, now CBS software of Bharuva Solutions will play a leading role for banking | Image: Initiative Desk

Bharuwa Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (BSPL), the technology arm of the Patanjali Group, proudly announces its strategic foray into the Indian banking sector with the launch of an AI-powered, Multilingual (Bilingual) 360° Banking ERP System. This next-generation platform is designed to revolutionize digital banking by empowering regional, cooperative, and small financial institutions with intelligent, inclusive, and compliant technology.

Bharuwa’s cutting-edge CBS platform ( B- Banking) is purpose-built to address four critical challenges that have long hindered innovation and inclusivity in India’s banking ecosystem:

Language Inclusivity

With India’s linguistic diversity, most banking services remain limited to English. BSPL’s bilingual solution allows banks to serve customers in both English and their local language—e.g., Gujarati in Gujarat, Punjabi in Punjab—ensuring accessibility and ease of use for all citizens.

Enhanced Security

The platform incorporates state-of-the-art AI and cybersecurity protocols to provide comprehensive protection for data, transactions, and digital interactions.

Process Efficiency

Designed for end-to-end banking transformation, the system features robust capabilities including API banking, MIS, HRMS, ERP modules, AML tools, and workflow automation for seamless operations and compliance.

Regulatory Compliance

Fully aligned with the Official Language Act, 1963 and Supreme Court directives, the solution ensures compliance with government mandates for bilingual software across financial institutions.

Acharya Balkrishna, Founder & Managing Director of the Patanjali Group, expressed his commitment to technological inclusion:

“Bharat is a nation of many languages, yet our banking infrastructure predominantly operates in English—alienating the majority. Bharuwa Solutions is launching a transformative product that is technologically superior, functionally comprehensive, and linguistically inclusive, aligned with the Official Language Act of 1963.”

“In this age of AI and Machine Learning, it’s time our rural, semi-urban, cooperative, and small finance institutions get access to the same level of technology as public and private sector banks. This initiative is about empowering Bharat, in every sense of the word.”

To bring this vision to life, Bharuwa Solutions has partnered with Natural Support Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd. a veteran in the bilingual banking space with a legacy of automating over 5,000 bank branches since 1999 for surround products like AML, LOS, MIS etc

Together, Bharuwa and Natural aim to deliver a comprehensive “Bank in a Box” solution—an all-in-one platform combining frontend excellence with a powerful backend infrastructure. It seamlessly integrates with Core Banking Systems (CBS), supporting services like, Internet & Mobile Banking, AI-Powered Search, eKYC, CKYC, PFMS Integration, SMS Banking, KCC IS Portal, AML, HRMS, CSS, MIS, DSS, and backend processes like ERP, HRMS etc.