Agriplast North Transforms to AGRIFIRST, Offering Integrated Farm Solutions; Partners with Haifa Israel

Agriplast North will officially transform into Agrifirst on February 16th, marking an exciting expansion in the company's business model and product portfolio as it enters the fertiliser market alongside its established protected cultivation operations.

The evolution, which will be announced at an event in the presence of 150 industry stakeholders, comes alongside the unveiling of an exclusive partnership with Haifa Group, a global leader in speciality fertilisers, across multiple northern states.

Building on a Decade of Trust

For over 16 years, Agriplast North has worked closely with Indian farmers to advance protected cultivation and greenhouse technologies, building deep trust across North India. What began with protected structures and materials gradually evolved into a long-term partnership supporting farmers through a rapidly changing agricultural landscape.

The evolution to Agrifirst represents the natural progression of a company that has consistently expanded its capabilities to meet farmer needs. Whilst Agriplast North built a strong reputation in greenhouse technology and agricultural plastics, the leadership recognized an opportunity to bring the same expertise and commitment to a broader range of agricultural solutions.

Advertisement

"The 'Agriplast North' brand served us well and will always represent the foundation of our success in protected cultivation," said Abhishek Bhatt, Co-Founder of Agrifirst. "As we prepared to enter fertilisers and high-tech agriculture solutions, we wanted a brand identity that reflected our expanded vision and capability to serve farmers more comprehensively."

The move aligns with a significant shift in Indian agriculture, where farmers are increasingly looking for integrated solutions that combine infrastructure, inputs, and technology. Today, farmers are seeking comprehensive support where infrastructure, inputs, technology, and advisory work together to deliver consistent outcomes. This shift, seen globally and increasingly in India, marks the future of agriculture.

Advertisement

"Our journey has always been guided by one principle: helping farmers grow better, more reliably, and more sustainably," said Abhishek Bhatt. "Agrifirst reflects the evolution of that relationship. It is not a departure from our legacy, but a continuation of the same commitment, with a wider vision."

Shashank Bhatt, Co-Founder of Agrifirst, added: "We've built trust over years in protected cultivation. Now we're positioned to bring that same commitment to quality and service into fertilisers and advanced agricultural solutions. The transformation to Agrifirst allows us to do this with a fresh identity that speaks to our broader mission."

Strategic Partnership with Haifa Group

The partnership with Haifa Group represents a significant entry point into the fertiliser market for Agrifirst. Haifa, which operates in over 100 countries, specializes in plant nutrition solutions and specialty fertilisers.

The exclusive arrangement will give Agrifirst distribution rights across key agricultural states, whilst providing Haifa with access to established farmer networks and regional expertise.

"The Haifa partnership is central to our expansion strategy," Abhishek Bhatt noted. "We're not just adding products to a catalogue. We're bringing world-class plant nutrition expertise to farmers who already trust us for their protected cultivation needs."

Industry analysts view the partnership as strategically timed. With increasing focus on soil health and precision nutrition in Indian agriculture, the combination of Agrifirst's ground-level presence and Haifa's technical expertise addresses a genuine need in the market.

Continuity and Growth

Company officials have emphasised that the transformation represents an expansion of services rather than a departure from existing operations. All current partnerships, customer relationships, and service commitments will remain intact under the new brand.

"This is not a new company," Shashank Bhatt clarified. "It's the same team, the same quality standards, and the same commitment to farmers. What's changing is our capacity to serve a broader range of agricultural needs."

The company will continue its operations in protected cultivation and greenhouse technology whilst adding fertilisers and advanced agricultural solutions to its portfolio.

"Our existing customers should see this as an opportunity, not a disruption," added Abhishek Bhatt. "They'll continue to receive the same level of service they've always had, but now we can support them across more aspects of their farming operations."

February 16th Launch Event

The official announcement will take place at an event structured in two distinct parts. The first session will focus on training attendees on fertiliser applications and high-tech agriculture practices. The second half will feature the formal announcement of both the evolution to Agrifirst and the Haifa partnership.

The event is being positioned as a platform for knowledge, with technical sessions forming a substantial component of the programme.

For the past 16 years, training and education of farmers has been the cornerstone of the company's success in the market. This event marks the beginning of extending the same DNA of knowledge transfer to the domain of plant nutrition, bringing the same commitment to farmer education that has defined the company's approach to protected cultivation.

A New Chapter in Indian Agriculture

The evolution to Agrifirst reflects broader changes in India's agricultural sector, where farmers increasingly demand comprehensive solutions that address multiple aspects of farm productivity. The shift from product suppliers to solution providers has created significant opportunities for companies with strong farmer relationships and technical depth.

For Agrifirst, the new identity provides flexibility to enter additional agricultural segments as opportunities emerge, whilst building on the trust and expertise developed over more than a decade of working with farmers across North India.

The company's approach combines its established strengths in protected cultivation with new capabilities in plant nutrition, creating an integrated offering designed to support modern farming needs.